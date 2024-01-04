This Thursday, January 4, the remembered South African actress died at the age of 100. Glynis Johnsrecognized for her role as Winifred Banks in the iconic Disney film 'Mary Poppins', as confirmed by her manager.

The veteran artist also stood out for her nomination in 1961 for the Oscars as best supporting actress for her brilliant performance in 'Three Wandering Lives' or 'Sundowners', in English. The story revolves around Mrs. Firth (Glynis Johns), a widow and mother who struggles to maintain her hotel. During the 1950s, she was considered one of the most beautiful faces in world cinema.

What did actress Glynis Johns die of?

Glynis Johns He died of natural causes in West Hollywood, where he had resided in a nursing home for some years, his representative, Mitch Clem, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. Clem shared: “Today is a sad day”.

The actress had a son, who is also an actor Gareth Forwood, who died in October 2007 at age 62 due to cancer and cardiac arrest. Johns was married four times.

Glynis Johns was highly praised in those years for her role in 'Mary Poppins'. Photo ABC

When was the last time Glynis Johns appeared on television?

In October 2023, for her 100th birthday, WABC-TV reporter George Pennacchio interviewed Glynis Johns and asked her how she felt about reaching that age. The actress, with great ease, responded mischievously: “For me it makes no difference. I have felt good at all ages.”

What character did Glynis Johns play in the Disney movie 'Mary Poppins'?

Glynis Johns played Winnifred Banks, the mother of Jane and Michael Banks. In the film she decides to hire Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews), a magical nanny, to take care of her children. The film was nominated for 13 Oscars!, including the best film category. Johns also received the Laurel Award for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in that film.

Winifred Banks is the mother who uses the services of nanny Mary Poppins. Photo: Pinterest

What films has Glynis Johns appeared in?

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

'The Sundowners' (1960)

'The Ref' (1994)

'The Court Jester' (1955)

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

'The Vault of Horror' (1973)

'Miranda' (1948)

'The Chapman Report' (1962)

'The Cabinet of Caligari' (1962)

'The Scapegoat' (1959).

