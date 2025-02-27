Few more basic foods are in our diet that bread, And either for breakfast toast, to prepare a snack in mid -morning or to push the food plate, In Spain we do not know how to eat without a bread bar.

In Bolla, in Hagaza, in bar, in Pulga … depending on the point of the country where we are more popular, one type of bread or another is more popular, and although Traditionally bread is a cheaper foodif it is true that in the case of special breads, such as gluten without, the cost rises.

As has been communicated on Thursday, February 27, Hacienda reduces Gluten -free bread from 10 to 4% forced by the Supreme. The Ministry of Finance, through a resolution of the General Directorate of Taxes, has extended 4% super -reduced VAT to all types of breads including those established within the “special bread” category.

What does gluten contribute to bread?

“Due to this possibility, the idea of ​​whether gluten -free bread is healthier arises in the general population, since, the fact that a product is removed from a component and marketed as such, Create a healthy product sensation in the consumer Only because of having eliminated an element of its composition, “they say from the Federation of Celiac Associations of Spain.

As confess from the Federation, nothing is further from reality, since it must be taken into account that “gluten is a component with a high technological value, but a little nutritional value. The benefit provided by gluten, in this case to the PAN, to the PAN, to the PAN, It is the contribution of elasticity, palatability and chewable texturewhich results in a satisfactory food to the palate, in addition to increasing its useful life. “





“Because of this, gluten -free bread production becomes a real technological challenge, and manufacturers tend to depend on ingredients such as Refined flours of rice, potato or tapioca, which contain a smaller amount of protein and fiber than wheat flours, in addition to a very poor nutrient content such as iron, vitamin B and folic acid, among others, “they say from this organism, from where they explain that” 46% of people who consume gluten -free bread do so for reasons other artificial ingredients and The belief in which they would help them lose weight“

As they point out from this study, it is a reason without any foundation since, in addition to the lower nutritional value of gluten -free bread, many manufacturers are forced to Add salt, sugars and other additional components To improve its flavor, which makes it even less recommended if you do not have celiac disease.

