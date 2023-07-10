Monday, July 10, 2023, 4:25 p.m.



The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has warned of the presence of atropine and scopolamine -known as the burundanga drug- in gluten-free biscuits with chocolate chips from the Gerblé brand. Specifically, it is batch 51914913, from France, with an expiration date of 09/20/2023, in a 150-gram cardboard container, as reported by the manufacturing company itself. The health authorities have reported that the boxes of cookies affected by the contamination have been distributed throughout the Spanish territory.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order for them to withdraw the affected products from the marketing channels. The health authorities recommend that people who have products in their homes that correspond to this alert to refrain from consuming them and notify them.

Catalonia has been the first autonomy to notify the entity in charge of coordinating the alerts of the contamination of these cookies with remains of the well-known drug and medication. The health authorities of all the communities have already deployed a device to verify that businesses, supermarkets and retail stores know this information and withdraw the affected products.