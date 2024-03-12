Almost a million Germans suffer from celiac disease. If you can't tolerate gluten, you either have to look for normal bread or bake it yourself. We tried both.

Waiting: Every bread has a long journey before it ends up in the oven. Image: Lando Hass

GThe lifting kneader carefully works its way through the dough; the bowl holds 120 kilograms. At the table next to it there is a lot of hectic activity. Two bakers work so quickly that watching them makes you dizzy. The first person takes dough out of a bowl, weighs the chunk and throws it to his colleague. Then another chunk, the colleague forms both into loaves of bread at breakneck speed. Placed in proofing baskets, the baker pushes them onto a rolling rack. This morning there is something reminiscent of a traditional bakery with hard-working craftsmen and a fast pace of work, but no mass-produced goods are produced here.

Julia Fietz Editor in the "Technology and Engine" department.

On a Thursday we visited a gluten-free bakery, the Maisterei in Wetzlar. Gluten-free products and gluten-free baking are a necessity for many people. We looked at the technology on site in the bakery and tried it out ourselves. What do you have to pay attention to and where are the problems?