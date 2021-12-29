A large study from Chalmers University of Technology and Uppsala University in Sweden suggests that gluten and certain types of carbohydrates have less than expected effect on irritable bowel syndrome symptoms.

Many patients avoid certain types of foods and often exclude gluten. However, this new study, published in the scientific journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, does not show a relationship between high gluten intake and increased symptoms. Researchers have found that a certain type of carbohydrate can aggravate intestinal problems, however, overall results indicate that they also have less influence than previously thought.

+ Research creates tastier gluten-free bread with high nutritional value

“The syndrome is very complex and involves several factors, but our results indicate that the effects of specific diets are not as great as previously thought”, explains researcher Elise Nordin, from Chalmers University, lead author of the study, cited by the specialized website.

Irritable bowel syndrome affects 10% to 20% of the world’s population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and involves symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation.

In the Swedish study, 110 people with the digestive problem were divided into three groups, which received rice pudding prepared in different ways. One group ate gluten-rich pudding, while another contained large amounts of fodmap-type carbohydrates. The third group, controls, ate the neutral pudding as a placebo.

The volunteers’ digestive systems were provoked by high doses (1.5 times the normal daily intake) of the additions to the puddings. The symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome were made worse, especially by the fodmap-type carbohydrates, but not as much as scientists had expected based on the results of previous studies. Gluten, however, had no measurable negative effects.

“Our results are important and indicate that the psychological factor is probably very important. The syndrome has been shown to be linked to mental health. Just knowing that someone is being tested in a study can reduce the burden of symptoms,” says researcher Per Hellström, from the University of Uppsala.

