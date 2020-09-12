After the suspension of the glue hunt, tons of of hunters marched by the streets of Prades to specific their dissatisfaction.

A number of hundred hunters took the beginning, Saturday, September 12, of an indication in Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales), town of Prime Minister Jean Castex, to denounce particularly the ban on glue looking and defend an concept of ruality. Responding to the decision of a number of associations together with the Affiliation for the Protection of Conventional Thrush Hunts or the Rurality Motion, the demonstrators symbolically selected to satisfy within the Metropolis of which Jean Castex was mayor till his accession to the put up of Prime Minister.

“Jean Castex didn’t hold his phrase, similar to the President of the Republic”, deplores Eric Camoin, president of the Affiliation for the Protection of Conventional Thrush Hunts. “We had reached an settlement with Castex originally of August to keep up the quota of twenty-two,000 birds to be caught by slime”, he explains, including that this conventional hunt takes place from October 1 to December 15. On its web site, Eddie Puyjalon’s Rurality Motion, “castigates a political determination by Emmanuel Macron and the federal government of Jean Castex”.

Alongside representatives of looking associations, we might be aware the exceptional presence of influencer Johanna Clermont with 126,000 subscribers on Instagram and the brand new face of the Nationwide Federation of Hunters (FNC) in an promoting marketing campaign that’s at the moment displayed within the Paris metro. “I’m right here on a private foundation. There’s a variety of misunderstanding in regards to the world of looking, we now have to transcend prejudices”, launches the younger lady of 23 years.

On indicators we might additionally learn, “Do not shoot the chase”, “Searching is neither a sport nor a pastime, it’s a lifestyle, a freedom of conscience”. Emmanuel Macron determined on the finish of August to droop for this season the looking of glue that environmentalists and defenders of birds denounce. With this gesture, he additionally responds to the injunctions of the European Fee which, originally of July, gave France three months to place an finish to this technique of non-selective looking, prohibited by a directive of 2009 besides exemption.