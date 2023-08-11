Russian pop singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, acting under the pseudonym Glukoza, starred on vacation in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned)which has 2.5 million subscribers.

In the posted picture, the 37-year-old singer posed in the pool, lying on an inflatable circle in the form of a diamond ring. The star wore a red crinkle-effect swimsuit that showed part of her bust. At the same time, she painted her fingernails and toenails with varnish to match the clothes and complemented the image with beads with a pendant.

Fans spoke about the appearance of a celebrity in the comments. “What legs”, “Beauty”, “Sexy”, “You are cool,” netizens admired.

Earlier in August, Russian blogger and wife of rapper Dzhigan Oksana Samoilova showed a figure in a swimsuit during the holidays. In the posted footage, the 35-year-old influencer appeared while doing stand-up surfing. She posed in a beige bikini, which consisted of a triangle top with ties at the neck and V-shaped briefs that exposed her buttocks.