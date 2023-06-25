Having glucose spikes can be dangerous for your healthsince they can cause damage to the arteries and increase the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

Among the different factors that can raise blood glucose levelseating habits play an important role, and there is a widely known drink that is associated with dangerous blood sugar levels. Nutrition experts have revealed relevant information in this regard.

One of the The main causes of glucose spikes is the consumption of certain foods, including sugary drinks such as soft drinks.

Alyssa Wilson, registered dietitian and nutritionist for Signs Health, explains that a 12-ounce can of Coca Cola contains 39 grams of sugar, equivalent to 10 teaspoons of sugar.

These drinks provide empty calories that are completely devoid of nutrients, which can cause a rapid rise in glucose in the bloodstream.

As a result, blood sugar spikes occur, which can manifest with symptoms such as sudden drops in energy, irritability, hunger, and sugar cravings.

To understand the importance of blood glucose levels, it is crucial to know the ranges and how they relate to the prevention and management of diabetes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a fasting glucose level of 100 to 125 mg/dL (5.6 to 6.9 mmol/L) generally indicates prediabetes, which means the person is at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the next years.

However, steps can be taken to prevent its development. On the other hand, a fasting glucose level of 126 mg/dL (7.0 mmol/L) or higher on more than one test generally indicates diabetes.

Wilson also cautions that frequent soft drink consumption, especially those containing high fructose corn syrup, has been linked to increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, as well as liver disease. non-alcoholic fat.

Even diet sodas, which contain artificial sweeteners, are not a healthy choiceas some studies suggest they are associated with poor glucose metabolism, increased calorie intake, and weight gain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently advised against the use of artificial sweeteners due to their unwanted health effectsincluding an increased risk of developing diabetes.

In addition to consuming sugary drinks, there are other factors that can raise blood glucose levels, such as dehydration, certain medications, stress, and hormonal changes.

To maintain stable glucose levels and prevent dangerous spikes, it is advisable to avoid regular consumption of sugary drinks, including soft drinks, and opt for healthier options, such as water, unsweetened tea or herbal infusions.

It is also essential to adopt a balanced and varied diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, and to engage in regular physical activity.

figcaption data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-361796″ >

Consulting with a health professional, such as a dietitian or doctor, can provide personalized guidance on how to maintain healthy blood glucose levels and prevent problems related to diabetes and other chronic diseases.