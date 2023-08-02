Singer Glucose showed a figure in a swimsuit on vacation

Russian pop singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, performing under the pseudonym Glukoza, showed a candid photo from her vacation. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted picture, the 37-year-old singer posed with one leg tucked under her and leaning on her hands laid back. At the same time, she put on a one-piece silver swimsuit with deep cutouts in the hip area, which emphasized her slender figure. Also, the celebrity let her hair down, making a side parting, and complemented the image with plastic-framed sunglasses.

“A beautiful tan to everyone,” the artist addressed the fans.

In July, Glucose described the first dress presented by her husband with the phrase “it was a shame to walk.” After the start of the relationship, the man presented the chosen one with an outfit with beads and a neckline, which she considered too revealing.