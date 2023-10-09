A photo of Galkin and Pugacheva at the airport was published, but they did not leave Israel

The situation of the Russian stars who were in Israel on the day the military conflict began in the country has become clearer. For example, people similar to singer Alla Pugacheva and showman Maxim Galkin (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the register of foreign agents)was noticed at one of the local airports, but Galkin later said that he had no intention of leaving the conflict-ridden Middle Eastern state.

Many Russian stars found themselves at the epicenter of hostilities

On the morning of October 7, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked Israel, after which the country’s authorities declared that the state was officially at war. Each side has already lost hundreds of people, thousands of citizens have been injured. This is the largest escalation of the conflict in the last 50 years. At the same time, many Russian stars found themselves at the epicenter of hostilities in Israel.

Glucose and her family hid in a bomb shelter for two days

Russian singer Natalya Ionova, better known as Glucose, flew to the country with her children and husband to attend the concert of performer Bruno Mars, which was supposed to take place on October 7 in Tel Aviv. Due to the shelling that began, the performance was cancelled. Glucose and his family found themselves in the thick of war events and took refuge in a bomb shelter.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak notedthat on Monday, September 9, Glucose and her relatives were planning to return to Russia. Later, the singer published a photo from the plane leaving Israel.

Director Alla Pugacheva spoke about the artist’s possible relocation due to attacks on Israel

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

Pop singer Alla Pugacheva moved to Israel with her husband, presenter Maxim Galkin, and two younger children last fall. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the director of the performer, Elena Chuprakova, said that she did not know whether the artist was going to move from the country after the outbreak of hostilities.

“I have no information [по этому поводу]”, Chuprakova said.

At the same time, footage appeared online showing people similar to Pugacheva and Galkin at the Israeli airport.

Photo: Telegram channel “PARAGRAPH»

Galkin himself said that he was not going to leave the country, and also emphasized that he and his wife want to support the Israeli people.

Makarevich wished victory to the soldiers of the Israeli army, calling them his own

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

Russian musician and leader of the group “Time Machine” Andrey Makarevich (included in the register of foreign agents) wished good luck to the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the conflict with Palestine.

I wish good luck to our fighters and count the hours and days until our victory. Please be alive Andrey Makarevich musician

At the same time, the musician himself, who recently lived in Israel, noted that he had completed a tour of Germany and was now heading to London. He added that he would not comment on the success of his concerts against the background of the military conflict.

Which other Russian stars live in Israel?

After the start of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO), many Russian artists moved to Israel: actor Anatoly Bely moved to the country with his family, as well as comedian Semyon Slepakov (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the list of foreign agents). In addition, according to NEWS.ru, in Israel lives Russian director Timur Bekmambetov with his wife.

Which celebrities have Israeli citizenship?

In October last year it became known that Alla Pugacheva received Israeli citizenship. TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak also got a second passport, but the journalist chose not to talk about it publicly. At the beginning of the year, the interviewer admitted that she hid the fact of obtaining Israeli citizenship due to the abundance of rumors surrounding her name.

In April last year it was reported that Russian hip-hop artist Alisher Morgenstern (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) I also wanted to get an Israeli passport. The rapper was spotted in Jerusalem at the office of Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that helps with the repatriation procedure.