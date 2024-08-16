BIR-Analyst: Singer Glukoza’s accounts unfrozen after tax debt repayment

The bank accounts of Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova, known as the singer Glukoza, whose transactions were previously suspended due to tax debts, have now been unfrozen. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to data from BIR-Analyst.

The total amount of payments was almost 263 thousand rubles.

The tax service blocked Glukoza’s accounts at the end of July. Later, a source close to the singer denied this information, stating that the Federal Tax Service tried to collect the individual entrepreneur’s advance tax payment to an account that was inactive.