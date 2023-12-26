Despite the effectiveness of the new generation of anti-obesity drugs, called GLP-1 receptor agonists, few can tolerate them long-term. A new study reveals that among people who were prescribed them slimming drugsonly 44% were still taking them after three months and only 19% after a year.

The results of research were published in the journal Obesity.

GLP-1 weight loss drugs: why do patients stop treatment?

Greater adherence to these medications, like Wegovy, which make you feel full faster and longer, is associated with greater weight loss. So why don't people persist with it?

Actually, it's not that unusual. Failure to persist with medications is a well-known phenomenon in other conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and hypertension. Studies have shown that by the end of a year, nearly half of people who take blood pressure pills stop taking them.

Your willingness to continue taking medications like wegovy may be influenced by the symptoms (or lack of) of the condition being treated. From aspects of the healthcare system (such as the possibility of seeing a doctor or the cost of drugs); as well as the characteristics of the treatment itself (such as how often it must be taken or how tolerable the side effects are).

In fact, the frequency of GLP-1 dosing has been shown to be important for people with diabetes. Those who take these medications once a week are more likely to stick with them than those who take a daily injection.

The potential side effects of GLP-1 drugs have attracted attention. In clinical trials, the percentage who drop out of GLP-1 treatment ranges from 15% to 25%. About half of people who stopped taking the drug did so because of side effects, mainly gastrointestinal problems.

However, overall, the side effects of GLP-1 drugs tend to be mild or moderate. Some people experience bouts of nausea in the first four weeks of using the drug, but this may worsen if the dose is increased. Diarrhea, constipation, fatigue, and sulfur belching may also occur.

However, it is worth noting that persistence with GLP-1 drugs appears much greater than with other weight-loss drugs.

Clinical studies have shown that maximum weight loss with GLP-1 drugs is not achieved for about a year, and it is possible that some people would like to see a quicker response. However, it is possible to achieve a weight loss of around 6% within 12 weeks, which would be an incentive to continue treatment.

There is a well-reported global shortage of GLP-1 drugs. This has occurred in part due to the very success of these drugs, and the lack of availability may result in patients being unable to persist with the drug.

While there is debate about how sustainable GLP-1 drugs are for weight loss, a more pertinent question is what happens when people stop this treatment.

These drugs may be heralded as revolutionary when it comes to making people lose weight, but several studies have demonstrated clear weight regain when treatment is stopped. For example, participants who stopped taking Wegovy once a week in the international Step-1 study regained more than half the weight they lost over the course of a year.

A more recent study showed that those who stopped treatment with Mounjaro (another GLP-1 drug) similarly regained about 60% of the weight they lost.

The result of these studies, and similar ones, is that weight loss can be maintained, as long as treatment with the drug is not stopped.

We have long known that regardless of the means of losing weight, once surgery is stopped, it is normal for people to gain weight back.

As a result of weight loss several biological and energetic changes occur that could make you healthier, but at the same time push you to put back the lost weight, as discussed in a previous conversation piece.

However, the way these new weight-loss drugs work may mean that the likelihood of regaining lost weight is even higher. The artificial GLP-1 you inject is not the same as the homemade one, also known as “endogenous GLP-1.” It is usually released after a meal, but does not last long because it is quickly broken down.

In contrast, the artificial injection of GLP-1 provides a much higher dose, which also lasts much longer. Equivalent to [dieci volte] the normal active compound. These levels are naturally found only immediately after consuming a large meal, but with these drugs they are always present in the blood.

While this is comparable to an overdose of GLP-1, you may become no less sensitive to its effects, as observed at least in animal studies. All good news as this will not only make you feel full, but it will sustain this fullness despite your body's attempts to make you hungrier.

Sustaining such high levels of “fake” GLP-1 could lead to producing less of your own endogenous one. None of this is a problem, assuming you continue to keep your GLP-1 levels artificially high. But as any addict will tell you, bad things can happen when you go “cold.”

In this case, when you stop taking these drugs, your active GLP-1 levels will plummet. No longer shackled, hunger and appetite may return with a vengeance.

Combine this with all the other factors that contribute to regaining lost weight, and you may end up becoming even fatter than you were to begin with.

The realization is that these “revolutionary” drugs are now making weight loss even easier, but as always our focus should be on the core challenge of weight maintenance.