DIY skin care products have been in trend for the past few months. We have all started sitting at home making things like face masks, lip scrubs and lip balms. If you wish, you can also prepare your own face cream in the same way.

You can use things like vegetable oil, aloe vera gel and vitamin E oil in face cream to get a healthy and glowing skin. Winter has started, due to which our skin has started to dry. A good moisturizer or face cream is really important to remove facial dryness.

The face cream that we will tell you today, will penetrate the depth of the skin and provide moisture to the skin and will make the skin glow. So let’s know how to make it at home-

material

Aloe vera gel – 2 teaspoons

Vegetable oil / almond or jojoba oil – 5-6 teaspoons

Vitamin E oil – 1 capsule

Glycerin – 1 teaspoon

Essential oil – rose or lavender oil for fragrance (optional) – 2 drops

step 1:

Take a small glass bowl or container and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to it. Aloe vera gel reduces dryness by delivering moisture to the skin. You can use fresh aloe vera extracted directly from the plant to make this cream.

Step 2:



Next, add vegetable oil or almond oil to the bowl. Use non-comedogenic oils such as jojoba oil, argon oil or sweet almond. Shake the mixture well.



Also read: Apply olive oil in this way everyday before bedtime, glowing mustache skin

Step 3



Now add a few drops of essential oil like rose or lavender oil for a good fragrance. However, if essential oils harm your skin in any way, do not use them. In addition, add vitamin E oil to the paste.

Step 4



After mixing all the ingredients, beat the mixture well. This will take some time, so you can also use a blender to speed up this process. After mixing for 10-12 minutes, the mixture will appear creamy. Pour the cream into an air-tight container. It is ready to use.

Also read: Raveena Tandon said the right way to bathe in winter, use this white thing on body

Step 5

Store the container in a cool and dry place and use it within a month of manufacture. For best results, apply this cream before sleeping at night.

Do not throw rice water, use it for glowing skin

This face cream is great for any skin type and can help to hydrate your skin immediately. Make a limited amount so that the remaining mixture does not go waste later.