‘Glow up’ or also known as ‘Makeup artists’ is a Netflix series that has been captivating many users because it addresses the beauty sector. In this reality show, you see many aspiring makeup artists competing to obtain a professional opportunity in the field. The success has been so good on the streaming platform that it already has a fifth season.

The program at the American firm is presented by Leomie Anderson, a British model and businesswoman, and features judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, both great makeup artists. If you want to know the premiere of season 5 that Netflix has opted for and what it is about, keep reading this note so you know all the details.

Trailer for ‘Glow up’, season 5 on Netflix

When does ‘Glow up’ season 5 premiere?

The premiere of the Netflix series ‘Glow up’ took place on September 12. This fifth season will have 8 new episodes, in which the same presenters and judges will continue. In addition, ‘Glow up 5’ will present a croosover in the first episode in the red N, in which the participants must create looks based on the dramatic series Bridgerton.

What is season 5 of ‘Glow up’ about?

Season 5 does not have a considerable change, unlike the previous four. Each new part follows the same format since its premiere, in which the contestants compete in different challenges to test their makeup skills. These challenges range from creating new looks for different photo shoots to transforming models for catwalks.

Over the course of each season, the contestants are eliminated until only one remains, who will become the winner of ‘Glow up’. Whoever comes out in first place in the contest will receive a prize package, one of which includes a contract so that she can work with some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

All seasons of ‘Glow up’ are available on Netflix. Photo: Entertainment

How to watch ‘Glow up 5′ on Netflix’?

To be able to watch season 5 of the Netflix makeup series, you just have to access its service. The streaming platform in Peru manages different plans, ranging from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles. With this, you will only have to create a user and start watching the series if you are a makeup lover.

