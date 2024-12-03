Glovo ‘riders’ who are hired as permanent workers after having worked as ‘false self-employed’ may claim from the State the contributions corresponding to those periods in which they had worked de facto as employees of the company.

This is what criminal lawyer Eva Mirón explained in statements to The Hour of 1a program in which he has assured that Glovo’s decision to regularize its workers represents a “turning point” that will have repercussions on the collection of State coffers.

“They will have legal security and guarantees that they currently do not have.“, Mirón assured regarding the affected Glovo workers, who could be around 15,000 employees. The lawyer has insisted that the benefits affect both salary and unemployment coverage and contributions.

Regarding contributions, Mirón has invited all affected workers to claim the contributions they paid as ‘false self-employed’ and which the company had to have taken care of.

As Mirón recognizes, the regularization “will have to happen today,” but based on this current regularization there would be room to claim the State for the return of certain amounts paid as contributions.

That claim, Mirón has reported, It will have to be done to the State and not to Glovosince it was the Administration that received that income from the workers. A different issue will be unpaid business contributions, which the company will have to take care of.

“Glovo will have to assume the cost of these unpaid contributions and, on the other hand, there is the refund that the State has to make to these ‘false self-employed workers’.‘for the fees they have been paying for Glovo’s malpractice,” Mirón concluded.