Two Glovo distributors and another from Deliveroo walk along Madrid’s Gran Vía, in April 2020. KIKE TO

The Glovo distribution platform announced this Thursday the closing of the largest financing round achieved by an emerging company (start-up) Spanish: 450 million euros. According to the note issued by the company, with this capital it hopes to extend its network in the countries where it is already established: “This investment will allow us to grow in our main markets, accelerate our leadership position in places where we are already very strong,” he said. Oscar Pierre, co-founder of the company.

To expand its market share, the company founded in Barcelona in 2015 intends to focus the injection of capital in its Q-commerce division, express delivery. “In its largest cities, such as Barcelona, ​​it has already consolidated ultra-fast last-mile deliveries, in 10 minutes, through its network of urban micro-warehouses,” the company maintains.

Likewise, Glovo hopes to deepen the deliveries of supermarket products through “agreements reached with supermarkets such as Carrefour, DIA and Alcampo in Spain, or Continente or Kaufland in other countries of the world, while continuing to invest in its own infrastructure through micro urban warehouses ”.

Glovo already operates in 20 countries and 850 cities and ensures that it has a “solid base” of more than 10 million users. In Spain, it reaches more than 280 cities.

New York funds Lugard Road Capital and Luxor Capital Group have led the financing round, which has also been joined by Drake Enterprises, GP Bullhound and Delivery Hero. The Catalan company already closed another financing agreement in January with the Swiss fund Stoneweg to extend its network of urban warehouses and to increase its engineering staff from 300 to 500 employees.