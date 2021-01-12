Four of the main delivery companies operating in Spain have been filed by Social Security since 2017 for having unpaid contributions for an amount of 25 million euros due to the use of false self-employed as distributors. Since then, the Labor Inspectorate has forcibly discharged 17,957 salaried workers and has claimed from Glovo, Amazon, Deliveroo and Uber a total of 25,987,401 euros in unpaid fees through liquidation files According to sources familiar with the inspections, who have not specified whether the debt has been paid by the technological platforms.

Glovo is the company that received the largest file. In these three years the inspection has claimed 6,158,606 euros, 62% of the accumulated total, and has had to register 11,013 distributors from its staff. It is followed by Amazon, which through its Amazon Flex service distributes its delivery services with freelancers in several Spanish cities. The American company accumulates liquidation files worth 6,158,505 euros that have affected 4,066 workers. For its part, the Inspection claims Deliveroo 2,792,513 euros and has registered 1,450 of its distributors. Finally, Uber has added 817,439 euros in unpaid fees and 1,428 drivers have been registered.

Once the contributions of the workers are assumed by these companies after a court ruling, the Administration is responsible for returning the monthly quotas for the self-employed, which until now were assumed by the distributors as self-employed workers. Social Security recalls that “in the event that there is a firm judgment and if the judgment is so established, the quotas will be claimed from the company and, in the event that a change of framework is made [el afectado pase de cuenta propia a cuenta ajena], to the worker the fees are returned ”.

The last claim for quotas by the Labor Inspectorate ratified by a magistrate occurred this Tuesday, when a court in Barcelona recognized 748 as false self-employed riders of Deliveroo, the largest ruling in favor of delivery drivers ever handed down. From the delivery company they rule out paying the corresponding quotas of these workers to Social Security and assure that for the moment they will appeal the sentence.

This Tuesday’s ruling is one of the dozens of rulings that prove the riders right and that have been hitting technology companies incessantly since 2019. The UGT union, together with the RidersXDerechos platform, put 41 trials they have won and in which a judge has declared the distributors false self-employed, compared to only two opinions they have lost in these years. “We have been proved right by a ruling from the Supreme Court, 15 from Superior Courts of Justice and the rest from first instance courts,” they assure from the group of distributors. A similar figure is the actions that the Inspection has carried out in the last three years: 45 files opened and executed against these four platforms.

“Each sentence that arrives makes a collection of the previous ones and always taking into account that of the Supreme Court,” they point out from RidersXDerechos. On September 25 of last year, 11 magistrates of the Supreme Court’s Social Chamber recognized Isaac Cuende as a Glovo employee. It was the first time that the highest court ruled in a case of self-employed distributors and laid the basis for other sentences such as this Tuesday.

After the resolution of the Supreme Court, all the platforms in the sector that use the same system assured that this ruling corresponded to an isolated case and that the ruling could not be extrapolated to other companies or other distributors who were in legal proceedings. However, the sentences after the one in September make use of the Supreme Court’s argument, such as the one issued this Tuesday against Deliveroo. “The Supreme Court, in its recent ruling of 9/25/20, has also declared the labor nature of the Glovo company delivery men, who carry out their duties in terms similar to those prosecuted here,” the opinion states. This quotation mark reinforces the argument of RidersXDerechos, who defend that the judgment of the Supreme Court also affects the delivery men who work today: “The judgment of the Supreme Court is not based on a specific case, but can be extrapolated to other cases and to the rest of companies. “

The other great victory of the distributors was lived in July 2019, when a court in Madrid recognized the employment of 532 Deliveroo riders in the first macro-trial against a delivery platform. It took half a year for the sentence to be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid. However, this judicial battle continues open in the Supreme Court after a new appeal by Glovo, which shows the difficulty of judicially closing this type of cases, with trials of distributors who have ceased to belong to the sector years ago. “We await the Supreme Court’s ruling like water in May,” says Rubén Ranz about the Deliveroo macro-case, which, if they are right, would be the first affirmative and massive ruling issued by the highest court.