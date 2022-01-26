Scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP) announced the creation of a synthetic rubber glove that is capable of detecting the presence of pesticide residues in food. According to information released by Agência Fapesp, the device embedded in the fingers of the glove through serigraphy using a conductive carbon ink allows the detection of residues of fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

To analyze liquids and fruits, simply dip your finger or touch the surface of the fruit. Each finger has a sensor capable of detecting a type of pesticide, so it is necessary to touch the sample with the index, middle and ring finger to get the result in a matter of minutes through a software that receives the information sent by the glove and processes it. the data.

In addition to causing harm to human health, pesticides are harmful to the environment. Research published in Nature Geoscience showed that sites with high biodiversity are part of 34% of high-risk areas, where the quality of water sources can deteriorate and ecosystems can be thrown out of balance.

According to researcher Raymundo-Pereira, the patent for the glove is being negotiated with the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi). “Sensors cost less than $0.1. The main cost is the glove. We use a nitrile glove because it is less porous than a latex one. With the pandemic, her price skyrocketed. And the individual cost has gone up. But still, the device we created is a very cheap product. More affordable than the tests done today.”