Nothing can or should be blamed Betis Futsalwho fell with honor in Cartagena before him Jimbeecurrent league champion, showing the makings of a team prepared for greater heights. We must not forget that the green and white compete in the Second Division and in the Spanish Super Cup They have stood up to ElPozo, eliminating them on penalties, and to this Cartagena team that is in a state of grace. He has three titles in one year and this Sunday, on his court, he has revalidated the one he already won in 2024 against Barça, taking revenge on Betis, his executioner in the San Pablo Cup final. The green and white team pushed a lot, especially in the second half, when they crashed into the wall of Chemithe local goal. The best that can be said about Betis Futsal’s performance is that the difference in category was not perceived in the 40×20 and that they deserved the tie that they so eagerly sought before the sentence of Motta when it was impossible to correct itself.

The high, suffocating pressure quickly took effect on Betis, with the Brazilian losing Tomaz and open shot aborted by Chemi. The green and white’s second attempt went to the outside of the net, thus frustrating a double scare in the first minute and a half of the game that established the credentials of the team of Brocanelo. Jimbee’s response was a free kick from Motta that Ferreyra denied. The hosts activated through the ball, but without harming Betis in the offensive phase, avoiding disapplications… until a loss in midfield that cost Ismael the yellow card for knocking down Mouhoudine. Jimbee requested the review and the yellow turned into straight red. Ismael missed the rest of the final and his team was two minutes behind. Starna saved Betis against Darío, who was right on the next opportunity and put the Cartagena team ahead, taking advantage of a filtered pass, to the most damaging place, by Motta .

Betis immediately responded. He asked for a penalty on Rafa López de Gon Castejón. The referees had to see it on the monitor to call it. Lin missed the maximum penalty and Pablo Ramírez immediately fired a shot that Ferreyra resolved. This new scare did not intimidate Betis, who maintained their high pressure against a Jimbee that was reactivated again in attack, gathering possession and accumulating shots. Charly smashed the ball against the crossbar in search of a tie. What came, however, was Cartagena’s second goal in a transition after recovery of Courteousslalom and accurate finishing by Jimbee’s ’10’.

Shorten distances

With seven minutes remaining until the break, Brocanelo used the goalkeeper-player card (Povea) to get the ball and avoid more fouls because Betis already had five. Thus he took risks, but he also defended himself by attacking. Twice all spaces were closed. Three minutes later, Betis attacked again with five and this time they would find the prize. Chemi thwarted Rafa López’s goal, but the green-and-white closing team appeared again at a key moment, with the first half running out and a whip with the right after Betic recovery who breathed both oxygen and optimism into his team with the final half still to be played.









Dickson had the first of the second half for Betis and Tomaz, from his own field, hit the post with Ferreyra outside the goal. Chemi crossed Lin’s path again, responding to a Betis volley with Betis attacking and the match tied. The First team defended itself and the Second team threatenedalthough the difference in category was not noticeable because Betis was getting better and better. Pablo Otero I tried the Chemi gloves again. Betis had taken Jimbee out of its comfort zone, which was limited to defending itself and nothing more. Povea He ran into Chemi with a distant shot and little by little the game entered a phase in which both teams canceled each other out. Osamanmusa overcrossed it against Ferreyra and, immediately, Chemi grew bigger against Dickson.

Jimbee Cartagena: Chemi, Tomaz, Cortés, Mellado, Pablo Ramírez -starting five-; Mellado, Osamanmusa, Gon Castejón, Mouhoudine, Linhares, Darío, Motta, Cortés and Jesús Izquierdo.

Real Betis Futsal: Marcos Ferreyra, Rafa López, Lin, Dickson and Álex García -starting five; Starna, Henrique, Javi Pérez, Povea, Pablo Guti, Pablo Otero, Charly, Ismael and Raúl Sánchez.

Goals: 1-0, m. 6: Dario. 2.0, m. 12: Courteous. 2-1, m. 20: Rafa López. 3-1, min. 40: Motta.

Referees: Delgado Sastre and Martínez García. Pablo Ramírez was cautioned and Ismael was sent off for a straight red card (min. 5) and Charly for a double yellow card (min. 39). Final of the Spanish Super Cup. Cartagena Sports Palace.

The Jimbee sentence

The Jimbee reacted, stretching, but without the determination of the first half. Twice his defenders, and on one occasion Starna, blocked Motta’s shots. Then Ferreyra saved another Cartagena attempt and Chemi used his instinct to take a walk on a free kick from Otero. Betis had not said their last word and continued to press as in the first minute of the gameshort-circuiting Cartagena and running into the rival goal again and again. The final was taking a long time for Jimbee and changes were taking place in both teams looking for air and freshness. Two and a half minutes before closing, Brocanelo has already put the goalkeeper-player into orbit, with Povea in double duty. Ferreyra made two saves on Pablo Ramírez and Lin could not overcome Chemi. With 50 seconds left, the green and white team were left with one less due to a foul and second yellow for Charlywhich led to his expulsion. There all of Betis’ options disappeared because, after a timeout, Motta He put her in the squad and sentenced her. The last green-and-white attempt was a whiplash against Pablo Otero’s crossbar that anticipated the celebration of the Cartagena team, who revalidated the title as best they could, in front of their fans.