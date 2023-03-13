The Ukrainian soldier killed after shouting ‘Glory to Ukraine’ has a name. His name was Alexander Matsievsky and from today he will be remembered with the title of Hero of Ukraine bestowed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. “A man who will forever be remembered for his courage, for his faith in Ukraine and for his ‘Glory to Ukraine'”, says the president after official communications from the armed forces, which definitively identified the captured soldier in a video released a few days ago. In the video, we see the Ukrainian soldier killed in cold blood by Russian soldiers, who open fire after the words ‘Glory to Ukraine’ uttered by the prisoner.

According to Kiev, Alexander Matsievsky was a sharpshooter from the 163rd battalion of the 119th brigade. The soldier was missing in the Bakhmut area, particularly in the Krasnaya Gora area. The execution took place on December 30, 2022, the soldier’s body was returned to Ukraine in February 2023.