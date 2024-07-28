Glory to them…and prosperity to the country

Those diligent people who persevere, cross the oceans, and touch the reins, those who stay up late for a plant in the heart that wants to split the fabric of the earth, so that the giant tree, the tree of glory, can emerge, those who make glory from the velvet of their travel in the depths of the stars, and extend to the horizon visions that extend in the spaces of aspiration, like sails, and like ships in the prime of their brilliance, and the splendor of their elegance.

Those who place the future in the palms of hope, and hold time by its sides and edges, and open the windows so that fresh air can seep in, and butterflies of beauty can enter their souls, and ambitions greater than the lofty mountains and goals wider than the ocean reside in the mind, and in their eyes the sparkle of optimism, and in their hearts the coat of positive energy, enveloping their talents and embracing their souls.

Those unique individuals from the noble desert, and from the lineage of a homeland that taught man how to dig a water channel, so that it would reach the palm tree, and declared in clear terms that man, since he descended from the top of the tree, and walked on the earth, has been certain that the sky does not rain gold, but rather man is the one who carves into the rock in order to make the statue of his freedom, and walks on the earth yearning for glory, longing for a prosperous life, with what his hands reap.

Those noble sea neighbors, and the echoes of precious pearls, are the ones who today split the shell of the first places, and they are the ones who chase the wave so that it abandons its arrogance, and makes way for the exceptional ships to reach the ports of joy.

These are the sons of the Emirates, lovers of success, who go beyond the ordinary and touch the alphabet to record in the history book who was here? Who made the loaf of revelation? And who lavished the homeland with the bonds of progress and flowers.

These are the sons of the homeland, a homeland whose horses leap over obstacles, to become green plains and highlands in which gazelles of joy graze and birds of passion sing with ecstasy.

These are the men of beautiful dreams, their hands stained with the sweat of hard work and diligence, and they stay up late to listen to words inspired by the knight of words, the tamer of horses, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “Glory is for those who seek it and leadership is for those who are not satisfied with anything less.” These are enlightenments that illuminate the path of love for our youth, and the passion for first place in all fields.

These are flashes of poems that place bright dreams as rhymes, and the seas as the breaths of a poet who knew poetry as a beacon that illuminates the path of lovers of life. These are platforms of awareness that His Highness places as lamps of awareness that lead the national will towards the goals of lofty ideas.

Today, thanks to these energies flowing like rivers and seas, the Emirates is advancing towards the future with the determination of the loyal, crowned with the bonds of a people whom God loved and whose leadership loved them, providing them with everything their talents need to grow, expand and branch out, so that the plant becomes a giant tree that embraces the cloud with love and brilliance.