Real Murcia have reached the most decisive stretch of the season with their duties undone. He has had time since the season started in October, but he has not secured his place in the future Pro League. Therefore, he gets into the end of the first phase far from the goal set last summer. And now, to regain lost ground, he has to play a card in the worst possible scenario: the home of the most powerful team in the category, a Córdoba that has a millionaire squad and that wants to defend the third place in subgroup B with all their artillery.

The grana team has manufactured this problem on its own after losing points on the road against smaller teams, such as the three subsidiaries with which it competes in the subgroup. Nor could he with El Ejido or with Lorca Deportiva, who won their first game of the season last Wednesday. Rivals that he has not completely surpassed and whose points he is now missing. If it had been applied before and it had not been so irregular, now it would not have to be gambled against Córdoba and it would not reach the decisive phase of the competition with water up to the neck.

The fact is that a big victory today in the Arcángel, which would be the second in a row since the arrival of Loreto, does not even ensure Murcia sleep in the top three of the table at the end of the penultimate day of the first phase. Because it does not depend on itself. But it would in any case be a definitive emotional boost to dream of third place again.

The grana fans want a Murcia like the one in the first part of the derby against Yeclano, with their own style and personality



A draw would leave the door open to a miracle, although it would only be possible with two consecutive victories against UCAM and El Ejido in the last two days of the first phase, and also with a series of favorable results in other scenarios. Only with this carom would the red team avoid the repechage if it did not knock Córdoba down today.

The best part is that granas fans have a grip. The illusion, without the first forty-five minutes of Murcia against Yeclano, would not be the same. In the first act of the Loreto premiere, Murcia had the clearest ideas and always sought to come out with the ball controlled from behind, pulling Verza’s hierarchy, and with Carrillo having freedom of movement to do damage through the center. What the red team did in the first part of the derby against the Altiplano team was enough to defeat Sandroni’s team, despite the suffering and lack of oxygen in the second half.

Perhaps it is the most important aspect to be corrected by the new grana coach in the Arcángel clash: the lack of muscle in a Murcia that failed to believe in something in the last phase of the competition in which, after puncturing against Betis Deportivo , Sevilla Atlético, Lorca Deportiva and Linares, dropped out of the upper zone and forced the board to change their coach.

Ferrer and Vitolo, on the bus



Finally the homegrown players Isamel Ferrer and Vitolo entered the list of summoned to travel to Córdoba, although neither will be in the eleven. Loreto could, taking advantage of Gurdiel’s return, place Molinero on the left side and return Álvaro Moreno to the center of the defense alongside Luna, while in the midfield he could shoot three midfielders against Córdoba’s offensive and association capacity. Segura is low and the coach could place Carrillo as a hitch, with Toril and Adrián Fuentes in the upper zone.

Córdoba is a great team from Second B. With the resignation of Becerra and with De las Cuevas back, Pablo Alfaro could present an eleven holder of guarantees with players such as Bernardo, Jesús Álvaro, Mario Ortiz, Javi Flores or Willy Ledesma, among others. In addition, the Aragonese coach will also have a good arsenal on the bench, with Xavi Molina, Moutinho, Piovaccari, Valverde or De las Cuevas himself, who could have minutes in the second half of a duel that will mark the future of both clubs. .