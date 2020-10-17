Highlights: Mother Durga’s statue has not been immersed in Varanasi for 253 years

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

The talk of Nyari Kashi from Trilok is unique. It is known in the world as Mahadev’s city. There are many miracle centers of power in Bhole’s Kashi. Everyone is surprised to know about them once. But after coming here, everyone gets convinced on the miracle of Goddess. One such miraculous power site is the ancient Durga Bari. The statue of 253 year old mother Durga could not be immersed here till date.

This Durga statue, about five feet high, was founded by the Mukherjee family in 1767 at Durga Bari in the Bengali Tola locality of Varanasi. For 9 days, the Mukherjee family worshiped the goddess with full legal practice. Devi was so pleased with the worship and reverence of the Mukherjee family that she settled here since then.

Could not lift statue for immersion

Hemant Kumar Mukherjee said that when people wanted to lift this statue on Vijayadashami to immerse the goddess, the statue did not move from its site. Initially 15 to 20 people tried this, later 50 to 100 came even then the idol of the goddess could not be moved.

Visited in a dream, said – ‘I will stay here’

Hemant Kumar Mukherjee, a member of the Mukherjee family, said that the same night the head of the family appeared in a dream in the mother. During this, Devi told not to go to the head of the Mukherjee family. Just then, this idol of the goddess is sitting here.

Devotees come from far and wide

Hearing the glory of the mother, devotees from far and wide come here to see the Goddess in Navratri. As such, worship of the Goddess is done every day, but in Navratri, there is special worship of the Goddess for nine days. Devotees also believe that the sight of the Goddess fulfills the wishful wishes.

Science is also shocked

IIT BHU professor PK Mishra said that usually a statue made of clay, straw and bamboo cannot last for long. In such a situation, how exactly this statue made of clay for 253 years can be the subject of research.