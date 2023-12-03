Titans of Barranquillathe eight-time Colombian champion, played the final of the South American League this Sunday for the first time for a national team.

Titanes faced the Argentine Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba, which in the semifinal defeated another Colombian team, the Caribbean Storms Islandsfrom San Andrés.

The Colombian team, which defeated Gimnasia y Esgrima de Comodoro in the semifinal by a score of 83-74, lost the final and was left wanting to celebrate the title.

The Argentine team won 72-81 to win the South American title of the tournament held in Montevideo.

Titanes won the first quarter with a tight 22-21. The second was 24-13. Already in the third the match was tied and the Argentine team went ahead: 11-30. Already in the fourth it was 15-17.

In the third place match the other Colombian team, Caribbean Storms Islands, also lost and finished outside the podium.

SPORTS

