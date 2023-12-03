You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vanexa Romero, EL TIEMPO
The Colombian team fell in the title match against an Argentine rival.
Titans of Barranquillathe eight-time Colombian champion, played the final of the South American League this Sunday for the first time for a national team.
Titanes faced the Argentine Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba, which in the semifinal defeated another Colombian team, the Caribbean Storms Islandsfrom San Andrés.
The Colombian team, which defeated Gimnasia y Esgrima de Comodoro in the semifinal by a score of 83-74, lost the final and was left wanting to celebrate the title.
The Argentine team won 72-81 to win the South American title of the tournament held in Montevideo.
Titanes won the first quarter with a tight 22-21. The second was 24-13. Already in the third the match was tied and the Argentine team went ahead: 11-30. Already in the fourth it was 15-17.
In the third place match the other Colombian team, Caribbean Storms Islands, also lost and finished outside the podium.
SPORTS
