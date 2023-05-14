There are not many of them, the glorious roadsters with brilliant engines. That’s why we put them in the spotlight, where they belong.

Last week Porsche unveiled one of the last really cool cars. Yes yes, soon there will be electric cars and there are many advantages to that. The problem is that in this kind of car the electric aspect only causes disadvantages, actually.

The light, purist car with the large engine and open roof is a rare car. In very many cases, people limit themselves to the closed versions. There is no such thing as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Convertible or a BMW M4 CSL Convertible. But occasionally a manufacturer is crazy enough to turn the top model into a convertible.

In this case we focus on the glorious roadster with brilliant engines. Not on hopeless convertibles that happen to have a brilliant engine. Of course we have already made that list and you can find it at the bottom of this article.

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR AMG Roadster Strassen version

1998–1999

The ‘why’ also eludes us a bit (oh no, not at all), but we insisted on naming it. After all, it is a convertible with a racing V12 in your back! The Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR isn’t exactly a lightweight CLK, it’s a leather-trimmed racing car. Only the headlights, rear lights and the roof can be exchanged with the CLK and in this case the roof can no longer be replaced.

Initially, only coupés were made by HWA (Hans Werner Aufrecht). Later a handful of convertibles were added. The cars ‘had’ to be built for homologation. They are the ultimate rich man’s toys.

Maserati GranSport Spyder (Tipo M138)

2006 – 2007

A Maserati generally gets better with age. The 3200GT was a stunning GT, but there was quite a lot of ‘unfinished potential’. Sounds better in English. The Coupé and Spyder were already moving in the right direction. But it was really fun with the GranSport that was adjusted on many small points. It was not even that much in terms of power, but it was in terms of driving experience. But yes, the GranSport was only available as a Coupé.

Until the Spyder also got the GranSport treatment. And just maybe this one is even better. The reason for this is the wheelbase, which is shorter in the convertible version. So not only do you hear that magisterial V8 better, it also rotates more easily on its axis.

Ferrari 430 Scuderia 16M (Tipo F131)

2009

With the 360 ​​Challenge Stradale you were always stuck with a coupé and that was initially also the case with the successor, the 430 Scuderia. But in 2009 there was finally an open version, the 430 Scuderia 16M. That name refers to Ferrari’s sixteenth world title in the F1 championship. Also their last, by the way, until now.

The engine is the same 510 hp V8 from the Scuderia, but the chassis and weight-saving measures were also included. Strangely enough, the fact that Lewis Hamilton won the drivers’ championship by one point at the expense of Ferrari driver Felipe Massa is not mentioned anywhere on the car.

Audi R8 GT Spyder (Type 42)

2011–2012

The combination of a lightweight roadster with a bigger engine is something Audi did before Lamborghini. The R8 GT is a bit of an odd man out. Despite being a lighter, stronger, faster, more intense and more expensive version, people don’t seem to be really slamming the door for this model yet.

But that is unjustified, because the R8 GT Spyder works great. The R8 is slightly louder, harder and less comfortable and that gives the Audi an un-Audiësque edge. It is also the way to hear that fabulous V10 howl even better. 333 copies of the Spyder were built, in addition to 333 coupés.

Chevrolet Corvette 427 Collector’s Edition (C6)

2013

With American cars, the disadvantage was often that you had a nice engine, but a rather mediocre chassis. And if we’re being honest, they’re often not even really fast. This changed with the Corvette Z06. The engine is of course – as in every car in this list – the highlight of the car. The funny thing is, everything is wonderfully basic in terms of architecture. So a small block V8 with two valves per cylinder and a central camshaft. But by using exotic materials, Chevrolet was able to get some serious power out of it.

Oh, and thanks to the 7 liter swept volume. And then not rounded off in German, but a 7.011cc! Due to the materials used and the simple design, the block is very light. You have 505 hp and 637 Nm under your right foot. Of course, all this power goes to the rear wheels via a manual gearbox. Exactly as it should be. The Z06 was initially only available as a coupé. The 427 Convertible was added at the very end. 2,552 were built and 1,000 of them were delivered with the 60th Anniversary Package.

Jaguar Project 7 (X152)

2014 – 2015

We had to dig a bit, but we could also find glorious roadsters with a brilliant engine at Jaguar. Most of the brand’s convertibles are very luxurious, including the F-Type. And the F-Type SVR is super cool, but more ‘911 Turbo’ competitor than 911 GT3 counterpart, isn’t it? The Project 7, on the other hand, is a very different story.

These were built by the Special Vehicles Operations department where at the time Harry Metcalfe was involved as an independent consultant (you also immediately know why that old EVO editor-in-chief who has Jaguars in the stable). The Project 7 takes its inspiration from the D-Type and has a smaller windshield. There is only an emergency roof. The engine is the 5.0 supercharged V8 with 575 horsepower, sending everything to the rear wheels. Only 250 were built.

Aston Martin GT12 Roadster

2016

We had some doubts. Do we go for the current model or the previous one. Aston Martin still has a V12 Vantage Roadster on offer. However, we go for the old. Simply because that old V12 sounds even better. The sporty version was initially called the GT3, but Porsche did not want to lend that name to the British.

Hence it is GT12. Most GT12s are coupés, but a GT12 Roadster Special Edition has also been made. Now we shouldn’t make it bigger than it is because the Q by Aston Martin division has only made one. The strongest possible specification of the V12 has been used and as much carbon as possible has been used.

Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS ​​(982)

2023 – 2024

And so we arrive at the Porsche Boxster Spyder RS, the last of the glorious roadsters with a brilliant engine. In principle, we would end up with a Porsche anyway. The most recent 911 Speedster is in fact a GT3 convertible. But the 718 Boxster Spyder RS ​​is at least as thick. The power is the same from an almost identical engine, so you’re well done in that regard.

The only possible transmission is the PDK, but the drive is simply on the rear wheels. It will undoubtedly become another rare collector’s item that will collect dust deep in the garages and sheds to one day go away for the top prize at Pebble Beach. A shame, because driving an atmospheric six-cylinder boxer with an open roof is almost a priceless experience.

