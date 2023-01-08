Mexico.- Gloria Trevi became the eye of the show again after being defendant in the United States of course child abusean accusation that was also filed against the producer Sergio Andrade and a choreographer, according to information issued by the media ‘The country’.

According to what was narrated by the Spanish journalist, Almudena Barraganthe incriminations that celebrities have received are not a recent thing, but since 2004, a judge of Mexican origin declared the singer innocent of the charges, for which she was released from guilt

At that time, the judge also sentenced him to seven years and ten months in prison, finding him guilty of crimes such as rape, kidnapping and corruption of infants.

However, the newspaper explained that the current lawsuit against the interpreter of “You didn’t want to hurt me” was filed “thanks to the three-year moratorium granted by the State of California for people who have been victims of sexual abuse to claim, even if the cases have already prescribed”.

In addition, it reports that “the victims of this case were able to file complaints in the United States,” this because “much of the abuse they experienced occurred in California.”

For that reason, the Los Angeles District Court returned to bring up the incriminations involving the famous producer and the Mexican artist, who allegedly they kidnapped girls and adolescents to sexually exploit them.

Notably The country managed to have access to the report that accuses Sergio Andrade of sexually abusing the girls, and the famous 54-year-old and a choreographer of acting as accomplices of the criminal, since they were the ones who recruited them.

It should be emphasized that Almudena clarifies that the complaint was exposed last Wednesday through the famous magazine, ‘Rolling Stone’which was presented from December 31, 2022, and despite the fact that it does not speak directly about any of the celebrities involved in the delicate crime, there is no doubt that it is about them.

“One of the perpetrators is a famous pop star and one of the highest-paid female artists in Latin America,” is the writing that appears in the magazine.

For her part, the journalist describes Andrade as a very successful producer in Mexico, a man who achieved power and fortune through his professional career, and about the choreographer she says that she is a dancer who assisted the defendants.

According to the information obtained by ‘El País’, the ones who sued the interpreter and the music producer again were two women, accusing those involved of having looked for them when they were around 13 and 15 years old to be part of the cast of a music program Directed by Andrade.

In fact, said “academy” was a way to hide Sergio Andrade’s crimes to abuse minors, including Gloria Trevi.

Apparently, the girls were incorporated into the academy because they were promised that they would achieve fame, but once they were inside, they were psychologically and physically assaultedplus they were not allowed to see their families.

A disturbing fact is that there were girls who were trapped in that place for more than 10 years and even had children from the music producer.

According to the statements made by one of the victims who filed the complaint and found in the file that the newspaper obtained, La Trevi was the one who approached her after months of everything going correctly and told her that Andrade was upset with her. because she had discovered that she was close to a musician.

“I don’t want you to leave, you have to go talk to him, do whatever it takes, whatever he asks of you, please do it, because I want you to stay. If you leave, you will lose this opportunity”, explains the complainant, according to what was quoted in ‘El País’, assuring that this occasion was the first that Andrade took advantage of her.

It must be remembered that in the mid-nineties, the singer was involved in the scandal due to a series of strong accusations against her and Sergio Andrade, due to the fact that several victims broke the silence and used their voice.

At that time, the 67-year-old producer was recorded as a serial pedophile and the also actress as his assistant, for which the famous woman and Andrade were persecuted internationally until they were arrested in Brazil in 2000.

Given the situation, Gloria Trevi came out to declare that the incriminations are “false”, determining that she was released from the charges in Mexico.

Finally, according to the newspaper, it is speculated that the plaintiffs seek compensation for damages.