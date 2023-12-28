The singer Gloria Trevi has sued her former agent and producer Sergio Andrade for sexual abuse, as published this Thursday by the specialized media. Variety and Rolling Stones. Now the actress presents herself as a victim of what she was also her ex-partner, by presenting a counter-injunction to the civil lawsuit of a Los Angeles court that accused them both of corruption of minors in January.

The singer – who has proclaimed for years that she was also a victim of Andrade – has decided to tell the music press in a statement about the “horrible abuse” she suffered from her ex-partner. In the announcement she explained that for years she has remained silent about this sexual abuse to avoid reliving the “horrible experiences” and “protect her children and her family.”

The letter describes that Trevi was being “controlled, mentally and physically tortured and enslaved by Andrade,” who considered her “his most valuable asset” in his “sadistic” sexual network. This spiral of violence that the singer denounces would have even led her to think about her own suicide.

The interpreter of Free hair, Represented by lawyer Johnny Depp, she is now positioning herself so that the violent acts she denounces are not repeated. “I have decided to take this legal action to fight for justice and send a message that such heinous acts should not be tolerated. “No one should have to go through what I experienced, and I am determined to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” her letter stated.

