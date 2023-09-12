The Monterrey singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi reveals that because of Sergio Andrade, who was his producer and romantic partner, suffered a traumatic abortion and she had never spoken about the subject before, until now in her series ‘They are me’.

Gloria Trevi reveals in chapter 22 of her bioseries ‘They are me’, produced by Carla Estrada, that she suffered an abortion because of Sergio Andrade and with it generates all kinds of opinions on social networks.

Sergio Andrade would have caused Gloria Trevi’s abortion, very much against his will, this is what he says in this chapter of the series that began on September 4 on Televisa’s Channel 2 and has been on ViX since August.

Gloria Trevi mentions that in the 90s, during the filming of the music video for the song ‘La papa sin catsup’, she was forced by Sergio Andrade to jump from a fence.

“He asked me to jump off a fence while recording the video for ‘A potato without ketchup.’ I was quite high, I jumped, but my legs couldn’t support me and I fell straight down. He got upset with me for any stupid thing, because that was what he got upset about, for stupid things,” she comments.

Gloria Trevi, currently 55 years oldwho is currently promoting the songs ‘Medusa’ and ‘Que se acabe el mundo’, already suspected that she was pregnant, but she had not told anyone, not even Sergio Andrade, because her fear was that he would not let her have the baby.

Gloria Trevi with her daughter Ana Dalay, whom she lost at the end of 1999. Photo from Instagram

When Gloria fell, this caused her to bleed, she started to cry because she was afraid of losing the baby, and faced with the situation, she told Andrade that she no longer wanted anything from him, so he ‘shook her’, made her ‘go would go bankrupt’ and then she confessed that she was pregnant.

“I started to tell him that I didn’t want anything, He grabbed me by the shoulders and said ‘What’s happening to you?’ He started shaking me. I said ‘You know what? “I think I’m pregnant and I think something happened because I’m bleeding.”

So, Sergio Andrade He took her to a hospital in Houston, Texas, USA, they performed an abortion against her will.

Gloria was told that her baby was outside the womb and that nothing could be done to save him: “I cried, then he (Sergio) spoke to me and told me that the baby had already been lost anyway and that one day he “I would have a child with me.”

According to information on various portals, what was said by Gloria Trevi coincides with the statements of María Raquenel Portillo, (Mary Boquitas), who spoke about the miscarriages suffered by the young women who lived with Sergio Andrade.

Mary Boquitas, In his podcast ‘En Boca Cerrada’, he makes public that Sergio Andrade sent the girls of the Trevi-Andrade clan to Houston, United Statesto subject them to abortions and get rid of the babies.