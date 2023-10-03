This Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), against the Mexican singer and songwriter Gloria Trevi, and her husband, the lawyer Armando Gómezfor the alleged crimes of tax fraud and money launderingin a deposit of 7 million 112 thousand 336 Mexican pesos, which they received from the company Fuego con Fuego Representaciones SA de CV

According to information from various media outlets, the actress must also appear next Monday, October 23 and If she does not appear to testify before the corresponding authorities, she will be declared a fugitive from justice.. Given this, in a live on his Instagram account, Gloria Trevi responded to the demand of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF).

“I like to show my face, today, several media outlets said that I was being sought by the Attorney General’s Office for alleged tax evasion, I want to share with you that today, at noon, I was appearing with the Financial Crimes Unit of the FGR, as I understand it, there is supposedly a debt of mine of 564 thousand pesos in the SAT.”

Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz (better known as Gloria Trevi), 55 years old and originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, stated that His lawyers and accountants explained to him that he had a credit balance of more than one million pesos in the SAT.“I think it’s a matter of things being clarified, of the numbers being squared and apparently, there will be a balance in my favor.”

Gloria Trevi responds to the lawsuit for alleged tax evasion

In his live broadcast, Gloria Trevi highlighted the importance of paying taxes. “The people who are blessed to generate jobs, I believe that we also have the obligation to pay our taxes, because taxes help to have a better Mexico, because taxes are to help the people most in need, to help public schools , to public hospitals, that is why one has to pay taxes and not evade them, like other people who do not want to pay their taxes.

In addition, Gloria Trevi He asked his fans not to worry, because everything was fine, “I share this with you so that you are not worried about me, I am strong, I am fine, I am calm, as I was telling you, probably, when the math is done I will have a balance in favor, but if I owe anything, with my heart and with my face straight, I would cover any debt, because I believe it is an obligation, I love you, thank you very much for your support, rest assured, because these things suddenly mortify you, don’t worry, everything is fine.

