Through the bioseries “Gloria Trevi: they are me”produced by Carla Estrada for TelevisaUnivision, Mexican singer and songwriter Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, better known as Gloria Trevi55 years old, tells her story: when she was a young girl in search of her dream of being a singer, the beginnings of her career, her rise to fame, the scandal of “Trevi-Andrade Clan”the death of his daughter Ana Dalayhis years in prison, how he got up when he regained his freedom and more.

In October 1999, when the “Trevi-Andrade Clan” scandal had already “broken” in Mexico and they were wanted by Interpol. Gloria Trevi He had one of the happiest and most beautiful moments of his life: the birth of his daughter Ana Dalayfruit of the love relationship with the music producer Sergio Andrade (At that time he had already had other children with some young women from the clan). But her life would deal the singer a strong blow a few weeks later.

Ana Dalay was born in a clinic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In chapter 35 of the bioseries “Gloria Trevi: they are me”, when she addresses the birth of her first-born, the same Gloria Trevi shares, through tears, what that moment was like when she held her long-awaited baby in her arms for the first time..

“When they brought me my daughter, she was the most beautiful being on the planet, she was very pretty,” said Gloria Trevi. “She looked like a pastel color and when she opened her eyes they were dark, she looked at me intently and I saw her so beautiful, I saw her perfect, her skin looked like peach and in that moment I felt the greatest love in the world.”

Gloria Trevi talks about the birth of her daughter Ana Dalay

Gloria Trevi stated that When he had Ana Dalay in his arms, he thought of his mother Gloria Ruiz Arredondo and at that moment he wanted to return to Mexico with his family.However, with my eyes closed, He believed in the promise that Sergio Andrade made him about starting his own family. “I thought about my mother and I wanted to leave, but I also wanted to give him a chance, she had told me that we were going to form a normal family.”

Ana Dalay died on November 13, 1999, in one of the rooms of the apartment where Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade lived, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; She was just over a month old. To this day it is unknown what really happened: It is said that she died in a crib or that she died of asphyxiation when she was covered with blankets..

