The Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi lost legal battle against IMPI (Mexican Institute of Industrial Property), as it intended to prevent the publication of the book ‘Everything in the light. The criminal case that Mexico left in the dark’, written by Karla de la Cuesta, alleged victim of the so-called Trevi-Andrade clan in which he gives his version of the events that in the nineties and to this day continue to scandalize public opinion.

Gloria Trevi She was defending her image rights, but the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) withdrew the precautionary measures that prohibited the circulation of the book and it will now be available in the main bookstores in Mexico, according to several news portals.

Karla de la Cuesta, who is now a lawyer and activist, The author of the aforementioned book was a victim of the so-called Trevi-Andrade Clan, which received many reports of crimes including crimes of violence and sexual violence, but also abortions and forced marriages.

Karla de la Cuesta is already promoting her book on social media and has made public that her intention is to protect the victims and for the Mexican State to provide a solution to all those affected.

Regarding the book, Gloria Trevi He had promoted the banning of the material last August, due to his image rights, and obtained provisional measures against the publisher Penguin Random House.

But this Monday, the IMPI made public that it considered that these measures were a prior censorship of the material written by Karla de la Cuestawho based his case on the entire case file, which shows more than 40 abused adolescents and young women.

In the resolution you can read that the author of the book ‘All in the light. The criminal case that left Mexico in the dark’, no harm is done to society as a whole and is written under the rights of freedom of expression and information.

Furthermore, it states that the determination does not restrict Gloria of the Angels Trevino Ruiz (Gloria Trevi), to take the appropriate actions to protect her rights and request that third parties be sanctioned, who will be held accountable for any subsequent responsibilities in the event that unauthorized use of her image is proven.

Katia, Karla and Karola de la Cuesta were members of the Trevi-Andrade Clan and had children with Sergio Andrade, who physically and sexually abused them. For years, Karla de la Cuesta has said that Gloria Trevi is just as guilty as Sergio Andrade, since it was the singer who asked her parents’ permission for her to become part of this clan.

Karla de la Cuesta gave birth to her daughter Valentina while she was still a victim of Sergio Andrade; three months after her daughter was born, Interpol rescued her from captivity in Brazil.