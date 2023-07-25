Gloria Trevi disembarks in Spain where she will be first big solo tour of this figure celebrated and at the same time persecuted by the shadow of the supposed network of sexual exploitation that he organized during the decade of the two thousand with his former producer, Sergio Andrade, a controversy revived very recently.

Although the judge determined that there was insufficient evidence for the prosecution, the artist Gloria Trevi, who currently claims to be another victim of the abuse of her partner, was in prison from 2000 to 2004 awaiting trial. For these same events, in December 2023 a new lawsuit was filed for corruption of minors against him in the US.

“The image that people have of me publicly is like that of Medusa, that’s why ‘Medusa’ was born, because it’s a badly told story”, he affirms in reference to the title of his latest single, before declaring to EFE in this sense: “I am not a monster, I am his creation. I am the reaction to many things that have been done to me and, if my brightness bothers you, put on glasses, because if you do not, you will become a rock.”

Gloria Trevi She does not believe that this could influence her image or the capacity of her concerts and she is “excited” about the four live performances that will take her to Spain this week: “I am counting the days”, assures the artist before a journey that she describes as “pending subject”.

“A while ago, when I came and performed for the first time in Spain, dreamed of touring here”, he explains before attributing his prolonged absence in this country to the volume of work and the distance: “But I am already putting down roots here and I even bought an apartment,” he reports.

A super special repertoire

His tour will begin with a first concert this Monday at Les Nits in Barcelona, ​​which will be followed by another date on July 27 at the Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola (Málaga, south). On July 28, the singer will stop at the Universal Music Festival in Madrid and will conclude her Spanish performances on July 29 in the town of Priego de Córdoba (south).

“The rehearsals, the changing rooms, the production… It was all like I was going on a hundred-place tour.”, excitedly advances while revealing that the repertoire will be “a super special ‘reloader'”. “I want to make them my songs that have been heard the most in Spain and some that are special to me,” she anticipates.

These recitals will mean the first solo performances by the artist after singing in August last year together with Mónica Naranjo at the Starlite festival in the tourist town of Marbella as part of the joint “Valientes” tour and making numerous television appearances on the Spanish public television program “Un, dos, tres” during the 1990s.

An LGBTQ+ icon

The artist hopes to be able to tune in with the Spanish public and generate a “roller coaster” feeling, like “that you cry, that you scream, that you get passionate, that you get up, that you say: ‘¡¡Now mother is worth it to me!’, and you tear off your dress”, she exclaims.

Faced with difficulties such as her judicial scandal, the singer appreciates the support of her followers belonging to the LGTBIQ+ collective, whose status as an icon with hymns such as “Todos me miran” earned her the Mr. Gay Pride Spain 2019 award.

“They have helped me so much in so many ways that you can’t even imagine at times when I’ve been in the darkest hole. As Medusa’s song says, ‘They turned their backs on me and not their hearts’, but they gave me their hearts,” he concludes. Gloria Trevi.