Gloria Trevi She was once again the protagonist of several headlines after being accused of a serious crime in the United States. This new case has generated great controversy, as it occurs just days after the artist premiered a series about her life on Peruvian television called 'She's me, Gloria Trevi'. Find out all the new details of the case and the current situation of the Mexican singer.

Why has Gloria Trevi been sued in the United States?

2024 begins with a new controversy for Gloria Trevi. The singer was accused by two women of being complicit in the sexual assaults committed by Sergio Andrade, who until a few years ago was the artist's manager.

According to the complainants, whose identities have not been revealed, Gloria was part of an alleged “sexual sect” of Andrade in which she recruited young people, and they alleged that the interpreter of 'With the eyes closed' He would have persuaded them to enter “the school” that Andrade had in Mexico City between 1980 and 1990.

Rolling Stone magazine reported that one of the victims, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, directly accused of having been badly influenced by the singer. “Jane Doe 3 (claims) that Trevi told her that if she rejected Andrade's advances, her older sister, an aspiring artist, would be expelled from the group and her career would be ruined,” she reads.

Gloria Trevi recently gave a concert in Mexico. Photo: Instagram/Gloria Trevi

Who is Gloria Trevi's former manager and why was he in prison?

In addition, it was learned that the abuses against the victims had been repeated in the United States, Spain, Argentina and Brazil.

Sergio Andrade worked alongside Gloria Trevi in ​​the 90s as her manager and advisor. They both starred in a romance that attracted a lot of attention, since he was 28 years old, while the soloist was under 15 years old.

Later, in 1999, a series of accusations against Andrade came to light and together with Trevi they were arrested for alleged corruption of minors and kidnapping after a complaint made by Karina Yapor's parents. The producer served prison for 3 years in Brazil and then arrived in Mexico, where he remained imprisoned until 2007.