The Mexican pop diva Gloria Trevi faces a new civil lawsuit for corruption of minors along with her former partner, producer Sergio Andrade. A Los Angeles district court has revived claims that the couple recruited girls and adolescents to be part of a sexual abuse ring, according to a magazine publication. rolling stones this Wednesday. The accusations come almost two decades after a judge acquitted the singer of the same charges: recruiting minors for a sexual exploitation network headed by her producer. The artist has not spoken on her social networks about the accusations.

The complaint, which has been obtained by the American magazine, was filed on December 31, 2022. Although it does not specifically refer to the artist and producer by name, “it is clear that these are the two main defendants according to the details, including the concerts that took place in 1990 and the albums he recorded,” the publication quotes.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, two women identified as Jane Does (the generic name to protect their identities in the United States), allege that the singer approached them when they were 13 and 15 years old and lured them into joining the alleged program of musical training that Andrade had. Most of the abuses occurred in Los Angeles, according to the American magazine. According to this version, the program always served as a cover for a sexual network of young girls who for years were sexually abused by Andrade.

By 1990, Trevi and Andrade had amassed great international fame and great power in show business both in Mexico and across the border. Years later, a spate of accusations of rape and abuse of various women ignited the scandal. “Andrade was portrayed as a violent serial pedophile and Trevi as his accomplice,” he says rolling stones. Both were arrested in Brazil in January 2000 after an international manhunt. “[Trevi y Andrade] they used their role, status, and power as a well-known and successful Mexican pop star and celebrity producer to gain access, groom, manipulate, and exploit [a las víctimas] and forcing sexual contact with them over a course of years,” the new civil lawsuit alleges.

In an interview with EL PAÍS in 2018, Trevi also assumed himself as one more victim of Andrade and assured that he does not hold a grudge against the people who accused him. “I don’t have anger with the girls who said things about me because I know that they have suffered. I saw them suffer and I knew that they had great pressure from the media, from their family, from society,” she said. The artist has relaunched her career in recent years and has positioned herself as one of the most famous artists in Mexico and Latin America, with tours of several countries. Trevi’s latest publications allude to her last concerts, although no formal positioning of her or her team is known.

The singer was held for four years in a Brazilian jail awaiting trial until, in 2004, a judge determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors filed against her, for which she was released without charge. Andrade was convicted of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors, although he only spent a year behind bars.

After a difficult return to the stage, it seemed that Trevi had left that hell behind, but her past returns to put her back at the center of the controversy. More than a decade after being released from prison, during the delivery of the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Trevi firmly defended himself against what happened to him: “My abuser, today, is free. He not only hurt me, but many other young women and probably will continue to do so, ”she said. “[Yo] I was 15 years old when I began to live with manipulation, beatings, shouting, abuse, and punishment. And they were 17 years of humiliation, ”he told thousands of viewers about the years he lived with Andrade.

“I have taken a long time to speak because I did not want to get up feeling sorry. I wanted to get up for my work. However, I did feel that commitment to denounce and inspire women and men who are going through a situation of abuse to say enough is enough, no more, ”she stated in another interview with this newspaper in 2019.

As it is a civil lawsuit, the complainants will most likely demand compensation for the damage, which in almost all cases is usually financial compensation. The lawsuit was filed on that date because the State of California issued a three-year moratorium so that people who have been victims of sexual abuse can file lawsuits despite the criminal statute of limitations in their cases. Last week Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler was also sued in California for the 1970 sexual abuse of a minor.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country