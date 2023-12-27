'They are me', Gloria Trevi's biopic series, premiered on August 11, 2023 on the Vix streaming platform. Despite not receiving a good reception from the public, the work that the actress did Scarlet Gruber, who played the extravagant singer, was applauded and recognized by fans.

The scene that has gone viral on social networks belongs to one of Gloria Trevi's concerts in 1989, Mexico. When this Trevi presentation came out in the series 'They are me', Fans automatically made an edit comparing both shows and the result was surprising. How similar is the scene to the 1989 concert?

Gloria Trevi and the scene from her series that is identical to her concert

This concert by the singer Gloria Trevi dates back to 1989. At that event, the Mexican wears a fuchsia bodysuit with a print and messy hair. This moment was replicated in the series 'They are me'. The Trevi performance was imitated perfectly by the Venezuelan actress Scarlet Gruber, 34 years old, who did not miss any detail of this presentation.

The scene was admired and commented on social networks by followers. Likewise, the fan club of Gloria Trevi congratulated Scarlet Grubber for doing an impeccable job.

Will 'They are me', Gloria Trevi's series, come out in Peru?

The journalist Juliana Oxenford's program will be replaced by the broadcast of the series 'They are me' by Gloria Trevi. Starting Monday, January 1 at 9:30 pm, the first episode of this biopic of the Mexican star will air on ATV.

Scarlet Gruber plays Gloria Trevi in ​​the series 'They are me'. Photo: LR composition/capture by @scarletgruber

