Writer Gloria Steinem during the 2020 Athena Film Festival Awards, New York. Lars Niki / Getty Images for the Athena Film

The American writer and journalist Gloria Steinem has been awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities, awarded this Wednesday in Oviedo. At 87, she is one of the mothers modern feminism, a key piece in the second wave of the movement in the United States, which fought for the approval of the ERA – the Equal Rights Amendment – in all 50 states of the country. The jury, gathered online, has highlighted that, over six decades, their activism, “marked by independence and rigor, has been the driving force behind one of the great revolutions of contemporary society.”

More information

Born in 1934 in Toledo, Ohio, each fall when she was a child, her father would put the entire family in the car and drive around the United States in search of work. Hence, says Steinem, do not conceive of your life without movement. He has never conceived it. In those trips, in which everything was possible, and in which freedom was everywhere, the seed of his insubordination to a system, the patriarchal, was planted, which claimed the opposite. And he could not with her.

The Princess of Asturias winner has written tirelessly. Founder, along with Dorothy Pitman Hughes, of her own magazine, La Revulsiva More., is responsible for a fight from the word in all kinds of headers, Esquire to New York Magazine, where he served as a political columnist, going through Cosmopolitan, publication in which he made a brilliant and scandalous interview with John Lennon. He spoke openly about abortion, making his testimony one of the first to make visible how painful it is to interrupt a pregnancy and, at the same time, what is necessary to be able to “direct” his life the way he wanted to do it.

Author of the memoirs My life on the road (Alpha Decay, 2016), the only one of his works translated into Spanish, and of at least seven more titles, including Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions (Scandalous acts and daily rebellions), Gloria Steinem always regretted the institution of marriage – although she ended up marrying at age 66, with the actor’s father Christian Bale. She has always remained faithful to the principles of a movement for equality that grew with her, from her first experience in feminist activism in India to her work as a journalist in the aforementioned Ms., which sold out its first 300,000 copies in eight days, proving that the world was waiting for it.

Gloria Steinem during the International Women’s Day march in New York City in 1975. Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

In an interview with this newspaper in 2016, Steinem declared: “I was always aware that there was an imbalance and an injustice. But I thought I could overcome it individually. There was always a group of female writers in New York helping each other and advising each other on which editor might be more reasonable. But I didn’t realize that this could be changed until the women of the anti-Vietnam War movement and the civil rights movement – movements that our generation loved, but in which women were still largely in a traditional role. They started to rebel against this and say, ‘Wait a minute, we must have an autonomous movement for women.’

His figure gained relevance beyond his writings with Mrs America, the FX series, broadcast by HBO Spain, which narrates the gestation of the constitutional amendment that would guarantee equal rights between the sexes in the United States of the 1970s. The narrative axis is in Phyillis Schafly, the furious anti-feminist played by Cate Blanchett, whose reactionary positions Steinem fights in the foreground. Portrayed by Rose Byrne, the journalist and founder of the magazine Ms. She is allergic to marriage and has a nomadic spirit. The real Steinem called the series “ridiculous”, for approaching the plot as “a fight between women.”

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan in the series’ Mrs. America’.

The award distinguished last year in this category the Guadalajara International Book Fair (Mexico), the most important in the Spanish-speaking world, and the Hay Festival, which began in the late 1980s at Hay-On- Wye, a small Welsh town, and in these decades it has become an encounter with headquarters in countries such as Mexico, Spain or Colombia. It rewards “the work of cultivating and improving the sciences and disciplines considered as humanistic activities and what is related to the means of social communication in all its expressions”. And he has recognized in previous editions the Prado Museum, the journalist Alma Guillermoprieto, the comedy group Les Luthiers, the photographers James Nachtwey and Annie Leibovitz, the thinker Emilio Lledó, the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Cinchona, the videogame creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Google or EL PAÍS. The award is endowed with a sculpture by Joan Miró, a diploma, a badge and 50,000 euros.

The jury that awarded the award was chaired by Víctor García de la Concha and made up of Luis María Anson Oliart, Rosa María Calaf Solé, Irene Cano Piquero, Gabriela Cañas Pita de la Vega, Emilio Casares Rodicio, Aurora Egido Martínez, Miguel Falomir Faus , Elsa González Díaz de Ponga, Álex Grijelmo García, Alma Guillermo Prieto, José Guirao Cabrera, Miguel Ángel Liso Tejada, Emilio Lledó Íñigo, Helena López de Hierro d’Aubarède, Emilio Morenatti Fernández, Enrique Pascual Pons, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, Ana Santos Aramburo, María Sefidari Huici and Alberto Anaut González (secretary). Steinem’s candidacy was proposed by Socorro Suárez Lafuente, professor and coordinator of the TransLIT Research Group at the University of Oviedo.