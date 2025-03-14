The program Conspiranoic He discussed the issue of the conspiracy theory groups that make more: the embankments, those people who despise scienceevidence and evidence, they still think that the earth is flat.

Among the guests to the program of Jokin Castellón will be the journalist and presenter Glòria Serraof Research teamwhich has highly discussed this issue and will have a new broadcast today (La Sexta, 22.30 h) and that he advanced in Conspiranoic part of what they have discovered.

“I would not call them lunatics, They are terribly convinced people and in some cases they have received a lot of pressure And a lot of propaganda in social networks, “explains Serra.

“When one arrives at the Terraplanism, it has previously been anti -Vacunas, has bought the entire conspiracy pack“, says the communicator in the progress of the program.

“Being a embankment is a way of being within a tribe. To belong to her and, the sense of belonging, hooks“, He showed about this group of people, who are proud of their belonging to that group.

“Social networks allow you to find and connect faster and reach that feeling of belonging to ‘We are the aware and you ignorant‘It is what hooks them. “

Jokin Castellón also promised to show what is behind this movement. “Here we are not going to discuss whether the earth is flat or not, we will show them why when we talk about Terraplanism we talk about interestsof money, of politics, of a way of being anti -system, “he explained.