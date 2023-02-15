Glory Nicoletti was a famous contestant of Men and women in the throne over. Although she has decided to abandon the program hosted by Maria De Filippi, the woman continues to follow its dynamics. During an interview, you released some statements on the recent clash between Riccardo Guarnieri and Alessandro Vicinanza. Let’s find out all the details together.

TO Men and womenGloria Nicoletti was engaged in an attendance with Richard Guarnieri. The woman has definitively abandoned the format of Maria De Filippi but this does not prevent her from following what happens in the studio. In light of the recent clash occurred between Riccardo and Alessandro, the former lady could not do without to comment:

I’m happy for Ida and Alessandro, I’d draw a pitying veil about the rest.

On the occasion of ainterview to “Tvpertutti”, Gloria also let herself go to unprecedented confessions on his former dating with Riccardo Gaurnieri:

Regarding Riccardo’s feeling, for what I experienced and how I was on the outside, I felt it true, even if, I repeat, inside he always behaved a little bit strange, then finally he said to experience this feeling close to love and in any case he too would have left the program with me, the fact is that in the end he didn’t feel like it… if he didn’t want to risk it, I should ask him sincerely, I don’t know why so little, it was bullshit, he said it too, he didn’t feel like living it outside. Outside everything was fine.

Gloria Nicoletti: the experience of Men and Women

Many are asking the reason for which the former lady has decided to abandon the plan conducted by Maria De Filippi. She took care of satisfying the most curious ones herself. These were hers words:

I felt like leaving the studio because I prioritized and respected my feelings and thought more about the couple than myself. So, at that moment I didn’t immediately feel like getting back into the game anyway. Surely the experience of Men and Women is a wonderful experience to try, I found myself very well. If there is this possibility of returning to the program, well… why not. Yes, I could get involved in new acquaintances.

Despite everything, Nicoletti will always have a sweet memory of this experience: