Gloria Hutt (Santiago, 68 years old), president of the Evópoli party, is the only member of this political force that makes up the Constitutional Council, which is working on Chile’s second attempt in three years to replace the 1980 Constitution, born in the dictatorship. by Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). It is an elected body dominated by the Republican Party, of the extreme right, with 22 of the 50 seats, in addition to the 11 delegates of Chile Vamos, the conglomerate of the traditional right, with the UDI, Renovación Nacional and Evópoli, which is defined liberal right.

The Constitutional Council prepares a text based on a preliminary draft that was previously prepared by an Expert Commission on transversal political integration and that has been recognized as moderate and consensus-based. But it has suffered modifications due to the amendments promoted, especially by the Republican Party, several of them classified as “identitarian” and “conservative” by the ruling party and which have been, for the most part, supported by Chile Vamos. Hutt has distanced itself from some to maintain, says the identity of Evópoli.

But the former Minister of Transportation of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) has also supported norms pushed by the Republican Party, led by José Antonio Kast, such as the one that establishes that “the law protects the life of the unborn”, in circumstances that The current Constitution refers to “the law protects the life of the unborn.” For the center-left, the change from “what” to “who” will have a direct effect against the application of the three-causal abortion law, a position with which Hutt does not agree.

This is what he talks about with EL PAÍS in this interview that takes place at his home in Providencia, in the eastern part of Santiago, at the end of a week where the parties have begun to look for an agreement to carry out a process that has a high risk. to end with a new rejection in the plebiscite of December 17.

Ask. Is there a liberal right in Chile?

Answer. It exists and has emerged with difficulties, in part because the most conservative right has been installed for much longer.

Q. And how difficult has it been for the liberal right in Chile to open new paths? Apparently, they have had little success.

R. We have supported ourselves, basically. It is not that we have started and grown a liberal right.

Q. How do you rate the Republican Party?

R. It is a very conservative right. Similar movements have emerged in the world, such as Vox in Spain, Italy or the one led by Marine Le Pen in France, therefore, it is not surprising that it has emerged in Chile.

Q. With the support of the traditional right, Chile Vamos, the Republicans have managed to impose their seal on the text of the new Constitution that the Council is working on.

R. It settled like that, but it has been mitigating. For example, the amendment that declared rodeo and cueca as a national sport and dance is no longer there. References to Chilean traditions are also absent. They started with a very identity-based proposal that has been toned down and that is good.

Q. But there are other more fundamental issues: the article that says that every human being is a person, which was finally left out. And you abstained along with three other councilors from the traditional right.

R. Because by saying every human being is a person, you declare from the beginning that they are a person with rights, which makes abortion difficult on three current grounds. It was a signal to show that we were not going to be available to give votes to every event.

Q. In the votes in the plenary session of the Council, it has not been seen, in any case, that the traditional right has distanced itself from Republicans.

R. It hasn’t been seen, but we have done a lot of internal work. When I say that the Republicans have mitigated some proposals, it is because we have done a lot of conversation work. And Chile Vamos could have had more presence in some issues that we could have made a difference.

Q. Have you felt alone on the Council?

R. On some occasions yes, but it doesn’t affect me negatively.

Q. How do you explain the apparent influence that Kast, the Republican leader, has on traditional right-wing groups? Last week we learned that he called a counselor and managed to change his vote.

R. He has never called me or sent me messages.

Gloria Hutt, September 28. FERNANDA REQUENA

Q. Is Kast attractive to part of the traditional right?

R. There may be a part of the traditional right that is in tune with Kast and does not mind voting en bloc with them. That has happened. And it has to do with the fact that objectively he is a person who has potential as a presidential candidate, it is one of his plans, he has never hidden it, and it is evident that he wants a Constitution to make it easier for him to govern, if it ever arrives. But we would make a mistake if we paved a Constitution for a particular Government.

Q. Could the center-left and the left carry out their government programs with what has been approved so far?

R. Yes, totally.

Q. And would you approve this text as it is?

R. As it goes, yes, I would approve. The things that we have already approved are of monumental benefit to the country, except for some that have been approved with my vote against, such as eliminating the payment of contributions for the first home or institutional conscientious objection, which I find absurd.

Q. What else would you like to change in the next stages?

R. Possibly specify the rule that protects the life of the unborn or the unborn.

Q. You voted with Republicans. It is a rule that, according to some experts, would allow the abortion of three causes to be reversed. Aren’t you sorry for having voted that way?

R. No. And I was very calm when voting, because I did not see any risk for abortion on three grounds. And until now I don’t see it.

Q. It was difficult to understand that a leader of the liberal right would vote for that norm.

R. But I didn’t have any doubts. And I also see that there are other things to do, things that I would like to be able to recover. For example, the indigenous issue is very weak. And I think that I would make an effort so that the definition of the social and democratic State of law is in article 1 and not in article 2. That has no justification.

Q. Is it important as a signal?

R. Yes. If one were looking for a meeting point, one should have gestures like that. What does it matter if it is in article 1 or 2? There are themes that are symbolic. Parity, of course, since I am the only one on the right who has defended it staunchly.

Q. Do you see these meeting points as possible?

R. I hope so, I’m not sure. But if we are talking about a political pact and an agreement that is necessary to have – let us not forget that we were all elected from party lists and the Expert Commission was elected by the parties – one cannot expect the parties not to give their opinion. And as things stand, the tie-up will occur when in parallel – not in an intervention – a political agreement is reached. And that political agreement is made on these contents.

Q. How is this parallel political pact taking place around the new Constitution?

R. It is something that is still ongoing. Last Sunday we just had a first meeting. Then there was a meeting with the socialists. And we have to continue on that path and see how we reach a consensus on the eight or 10 points of conflict. If agreement is reached on those points, all the others are unlocked.

Q. Is it an intervention by the parties to the Constitutional Council?

R. I would rule out it being an intervention.

Q. Why do you say that Republicans have been softening their position?

R. The Republican Party has been embracing reality. I have seen that they have given in on several things. There are some of its members who are more intense in their speeches and more radical, and consistently maintain these visions, and others who are much more open.

Q. What is the most difficult thing for the Republican Party to give in?

R. As they are a party that has a confessional element, the commitment there is not only the discussion of the content of things that are government or administrative, but also intense, value-based. It costs that. And I have no way of measuring how far we are willing to give in on that.

Q. Can these value issues affect future public policies? For example, institutional conscientious objection or regulations that could collide with abortion on three grounds or in public health, such as the morning after pill…

R. Maybe that is a path, to try to clarify the values ​​and that the Constitution is resolved in issues that are of general application, regardless of the religious position you have.

Q. Mayor Evelyn Matthei, her friend and probable presidential candidate for the traditional right, said a week ago that the constitutional text “is headed for failure” in the plebiscite. You, on the other hand, are about to approve.

R. She said afterward that she’s going to do everything she can to make it work. What she did was raise an alert and it seems correct to me. There has been more public interest and, at the same time, more warning lights. More efforts from different sectors to move the process forward. She raised that the process could be at risk if we were not concerned. She made the political system react, begin to take positions and realize that this progress could be lost if we do not react in time. If we don’t generate what people ask for.

Q. The latest Cadem survey shows that 59% will reject in December.

R. But in the same survey, people say what conditions would allow them to pass and there is one with more than 70% that says “if it gives stability to the country.” And that stability for the country is achieved with the agreement.

Q. It may also happen that if the parties take center stage, people will reject it with greater force, given the poor evaluation of the political world.

R. It’s a fine line. It is not the element of being political that tires people, but the dynamics of fighting. That is why an agreement is so important, not only to sign it, but to make it clear that we are working together.

Q. Who loses the most if it is rejected in December? The Republicans?

R. It would be detrimental to the entire country. It may have an impact on Republicans because they were in charge of the process, but frankly I think it is the least important thing at this moment. What matters most is closing this issue for precisely what people wisely hope for: regaining a sense of stability.

Q. Does the Government also lose?

R. Also, because a new Constitution was at stake.

Q. Is it possible to reverse the very high intention of rejection of the plebiscite?

R. It is very difficult because these processes are slow. It takes time for people’s perceptions to settle and we have very little time.

Q. Thinking about the political cycles to come, would you make an agreement with Republicans?

R. We have a different political project and it would not be easy to reach an agreement where we would all be together.

Q. They already did it in the 2021 presidential election, when they joined Kast.

R. And it had a cost, because that blurred the liberal identity.