Gloria Guida, amazing photos from social media

Gloria Guida never goes out of fashion. An old photo reappears on social media showing her on the set of a film while she lifts her skirt and shows her underwear. A stunning image. Guida was a true sexy icon in the 70s who entertained millions of Italians.

Guide she was part of that handful of actresses (Edwige Fenech, Nadia Cassini and Laura Antonelli) who represented the Italian erotic comedy. A much loved genre, by adults and not so adults.

Guida, born in Merano on 19 November 1955, he began his artistic career as a singer, then cinema, where he had success and fameand the meeting with Johnny Dorelli at the end of ’70, with the marriage arriving only in 1991.

Among the most popular films with Guida as the protagonist are “La minorenne” by Silvio Amadio, “La liceale” by Michele Massimo Tarantini, “The doctor… the student” by Silvio Amadio, “Scandal in the family” by Marcello Andrei, ” Latin male… wanted” by Giovanni Narzisi, “The high school student in the repeating class” by Mariano Laurenti, “Overwhelmed by family affections” by Mauro Severino, “The night nurse” by Mariano Laurenti, “The high school student seduces the teachers ” by Mariano Laurenti and “The high school girl, the devil and the holy water” by Nando Cicero.

Subscribe to the newsletter

