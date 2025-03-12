The discreet relationship that Gloria Camila maintains with Álvaro García is now questioned after the statements of a young woman who has claimed to have been seeing the singer at the same time. This Wednesday, the program Late He has exclusively collected Raquel’s testimony, who has reported how he discovered that The artist maintained a romance with Ortega Cano’s daughter as she continued staying with her.

As Raquel explained, he met Álvaro García at the end of August, during a party in Las Palmas. Since then, they began to be seen in a regular basis, although without closing the relationship: “I was with some friends, he introduced me and, from that day, because everything began to flow.”

Despite not having daily contact, Raquel has assured that They were frequently and that both came to travel to see each other: “Once a month, yes or yes […] He knows my brother, even. He has stayed in the same hotel room with my brother and with me … “.

In November, Raquel traveled to the Peninsula To accompany the singer in an event in which Gloria Camila was also present. According to her, that day was especially uncomfortable: “We were both together, in the same place, and there is a lot of look of her towards me, from her circle … In addition, Ortega Cano was also.” However, despite the tension of the moment, Raquel has specified that He spent that night with Álvaro.

Also, the interviewee has specified How Cabos began to tie. “Gloria has an October photo with a scarf by Álvaro and, in addition, when I started seeing things in a row and so on, because I took a great batacazo,” he said. “I excited myself, I am not going to deny it. It was like: we have connected a lot, we are super comfortable together …”, has ended up admitting.

As their words point out, after knowing through the Telecinco program that the artist and Gloria Camila maintained more than a friendship, Raquel preferred to cut all contact: “I eliminated it everywhere.”

However, Raquel has pointed out that before that final distancing, They saw them last at the end of January. It was then that he decided to put the cards on the table: “Between Cup and Cup I looked at him and sang the song of how a wave and he stayed freaking out.” As she herself has narrated, Álvaro denied that he had a stable relationship with Gloria Camila: “He told me no, that he was a person with whom, he saw himself from time to time, that he could flow, but that there was nothing, that he was focused on his career.”