Rumors about a possible romance between Gloria Camila and Manuel Cortés have been questioned after revealing that Rocío Jurado’s daughter maintains a relationship with another artist.

As reported by Leticia Requejo in Late, The young woman is “in love” by Álvaro Garcíaa singer with which he has been relationship with several weeks.

The program collaborator has assured this Friday that the connection between the two is evident and that Gloria Camila’s environment already knows her new partner. “This boy already knows the entire circle of glory and his family,” said the Tertullian, highlighting that the couple does not hide their romance before their relatives.

In addition, the journalist has pointed out that Álvaro García has also been present at significant times for the influencer, Like his recent birthday and love Romeira, her friend.

With this information, the possibility of An idyll with Manuel Cortés has been discarded. “With this we can confirm that Gloria and Manuel are friends, but that she is in love with another musician,” the collaborator concluded.