Climate change affects the entire earth. But the effects could be even more dramatic than feared. 2070 threatens weather chaos that could make the lives of many impossible.

2070 threatens a Weather chaos with consequences for temperatures worldwide.

For a while it was probably the number one topic in politics and on the streets: the Climate change. But since corona has the population and thus also the Bundestag and the state parliaments firmly under control, the issue seems to have moved into the background. A report from National Academy of Science However, the United States is now showing that global warming should not be taken lightly. Because if the Climate change continues as before, apparently threatened Weather chaosas it has never been before.

Weather chaos: people need average temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees – will that soon no longer exist?

Like many other living beings, humans also live in niches, especially when it comes to the temperatures of their living space *. Because who likes it too hot? National Academy of Science researchers found that nowadays people mostly live in areas that have one Average temperature of eleven to 15 degrees to have. The conditions here are ideal for agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as for non-agricultural work. There are minor exceptions to this niche, especially in the Indian monsoon region, where the population lives at average temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

Weather chaos: temperatures will rise dramatically – researchers warn

But this niche could change in the future. According to calculations by the National Academy of Science, the temperature is continuously increasing Climate change will increase in the next 50 years as much as in the last 6000 years. This means that in regions where it currently has an average of 13 degrees, the Temperatures until 2070 will rise to around 20 degrees – conditions that are currently only known from North Africa or parts of southern China.

In addition, one third of the population would be one without migration Average temperature of over 29 degrees exposed – temperatures that currently only prevail on 0.8% of the global area – mainly in the Sahara. In 2070 this area would expand to 19% of the country.

3.5 billion people would have to emigrateto restore the current living conditions. The latter statement, however, should be treated with caution, writes the National Academy of Science. Because migration is not only determined by the prevailing temperatures, but also has other influencing factors. In addition, people can also adapt to new living conditions.

Weather chaos: researchers appeal – “It’s not too late”

The academy’s researchers start at the point of human adaptation. “It’s not too late for the Climate change to mitigate and improve adaptability, especially in promoting the people of the south, ”the researchers write in their report. The results of the study are an appeal to the world to curb climate change in order to Weather chaos to avoid in 50 years. (chd) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

