ofTobias Utz shut down

Until when do the restrictions due to the corona pandemic still apply in Germany? There are already numerous loosening measures regionally.

Frankfurt / Berlin – The vaccination rate is increasing, the number of cases is falling. The data of the corona* Pandemics are currently developing positively. Still, the ongoing restrictions could last into September. At least that is what the Robert Koch Institute’s assessment suggests.

Lothar Wieler, head of the RKI, emphasized on Tuesday (June 1st, 2021) that an 80 percent vaccination quota had to be met in order to discuss widespread relaxation. Of course, Wieler meant full corona vaccinations: This currently applies to 19.7% of the population in Germany. According to a calculation by the Central Institute of Statutory Health Insurance, the vaccination target of 80% can be achieved on September 12th. This is reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Corona in Germany: When can the vaccination quota target be achieved?

The study included adolescents from the age of twelve. The European Medicines Agency issued for the Biontech / Pfizer* Vaccine * a corresponding approval. According to the ZI analysis, even September 5th could be possible for reaching the vaccination quota target. For this, however, it is necessary to follow the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission regarding the use of the vaccine from Astrazeneca* and Johnson & Johnson* to ignore. So far, the Stiko has only recommended this for people over the age of 60.

Another factor that could drive the vaccination quota would be the approval of the Curevac* Vaccine. However, the manufacturer lacks the study data that the European Medicines Agency requires for approval.* If, as the manufacturer hopes, the approval would take place in June, the ZI even expects August 29th as the date.

Corona in Germany: How high is the willingness to vaccinate?

The institute’s calculations are, however, subject to one decisive condition: the willingness of the population to be vaccinated. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn* said on Wednesday (June 2nd, 2021) that he saw this willingness in 75% of the population. According to a recent survey by the RKI, around 72% “definitely” want to be vaccinated. However, the ZI emphasizes that these prognoses are not sufficient. “The goal of the RKI to vaccinate 80 percent is quite ambitious,” said Dominik von Stillfried, chairman of the institute, to the FAZ. “The brand is desirable, but it requires that vaccination offers come quickly and that anyone can take advantage of them,” he adds.

The ZI chairman suggests two ways to accelerate the vaccination process and achieve the quota target, to make all available Biontech / Pfizer vaccination doses available to doctors’ practices in June and to offer vaccination centers with Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson without any deadlines. (do) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.