Just before the turn of the year, there are predictions for 2022 from the ancient doctor and astrologer Nostradamus. And they don’t bode well.

Munich – Anyone who thinks that a year can’t get any worse than 2021 should avoid looking at 2022. The corona pandemic, the Afghanistan crisis and the tragic floods in the Ahr Valley – 2021 brought with it a number of catastrophes. Many people probably want to check off this year, forget it and leave it behind. But it doesn’t get any better: predictions by the French doctor and astrologer Nostradamus paint a very bleak picture for the new year 2022.

Nostradamus: 2022 marked by famine and war

When asked if it can get any worse, Nostradamus would probably answer, “Yes, absolutely.” The French physician and astrologer lived in the 16th century and wrote down prophecies and visions in the form of poems. He continues to fascinate people to this day: moon landings, the collapse of the World Trade Center in 2001 and Adolf Hitler. Nostradamus supposedly prophesied all this. However, his visions always remain quite vague.

Astrologers interpret the cryptic lines and reveal suitable predictions for each year. For 2022, according to the interpretation of the astrologers, Nostradamus should only have seen shocking things like OE24 reports: A dramatic economic crisis is set to plunge the world into hunger and unrest. The whole EU should collapse. France’s capital Paris is said to succumb to a siege – through war or mass demonstrations. And in North Korea there is said to be a regime change after Kim Jong-un is said to have died in an accident.

Nostradamus: Predictions should be treated with caution

The visions of Nostradamus are not really clear – many of them never happened in reality, like a predicted end of the world or a 3rd World War. The predictions made by the late Bulgarian Baba Wanga are similarly nebulous and speculative. In their prophecies, too, the new year is ill-fated. The coming weeks will show how much truth there really is to this year’s predictions.