Growth in Europe will be lower next year and inflation higher than Brussels thought last summer. That is what the European Commission says in its new growth forecasts, which show ‘an exceptional degree of uncertainty’ due to the erratic course of the war in Ukraine.

The economic woes will continue for a while. In both the 27 EU member states and the eurozone (the 19 member states with the euro), we will have to make do with a meager 0.3 percent growth next year, which will only climb back to around 1.5 percent in 2024. In the Netherlands, this is 0.6 percent growth next year and 1.3 percent in 2024.

The figures for 2022 are still surprisingly favorable (3.2 percent growth in the eurozone, 4.6 in the Netherlands), because many people let the money roll again in the first months of this year after all the corona misery, which mainly affected the service sector. benefited.

In the third quarter, this already fell sharply, and at the end of this year, many countries are already struggling towards recession. The first quarter of next year will also be markedly weak. It will only improve towards the second quarter, when inflation starts to fall.

Energy prices disastrous

The war in Ukraine is hitting Europe hardest, the European Commission says, because it is happening right outside our back door and, at least until recently, we got more than 40 percent of our gas from Russia. High energy prices are disastrous for the purchasing power and production figures of companies. That undermines trust. “We expect the war to continue in the time to which our forecasts relate,” said European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni.

The fact that inflation is higher and is taking longer than Brussels and Frankfurt had previously anticipated does not help either. It will remain unusually high next year, both in the eurozone (6.1) and the EU-27 (7 percent). The Netherlands has fallen from an inflation rate far above the European average (11.6 percent this year, the eurozone 8.5 percent) to 4.2 percent, which is less than the European average. But in 2024 we will be well above it with 3.9 percent.

Two difficult years

In general terms, the Netherlands, like the rest of Europe, has another two difficult years ahead, according to Brussels. Extremely high inflation, far above average wage growth, will continue to have a significant impact on our growth in the coming months. Many measures with which The Hague politicians want to compensate for the worst energy price increases for households and SMEs will come into effect next year. This will support domestic demand and may prevent a more substantial slowdown in growth. But those support measures will expire at the end of next year. Combined with limited wage increases and already limited business investment, due to the ongoing uncertainty, this will also limit growth in 2024.

