Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Press Split

The traffic light politicians Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD; from left) on the government bench. © Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa

The already difficult cohesion of the traffic light is now becoming even more tense in view of the budget debate. A political scientist speaks of the “deathbed”.

Berlin – With the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on budget planning, the traffic light coalition is being put to a tough test of its relationship. “It is a coalition that suddenly finds itself without a business basis,” says political scientist and journalist Albrecht von Lucke. The government now lacks the money to somehow bring the FDP and the Greens together.

The traffic light now has to get its act together again on all major issues such as the debt brake, taxes and climate protection, says Berliner von Lucke – and that in the middle of the legislative period.

The omnipresent topic now is: Where does the missing money come from? The Greens and the FDP clash with their different understandings of the state. As a solution to this question, the Greens are suggesting easing the debt brake. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) considers the German debt brake as designed to be “not very intelligent” and “very static”.

Budget freeze: Federal Constitutional Court ruling: traffic light cohesion is crumbling

But for the FDP this contradicts the liberal core and is a clear taboo. The FDP’s understanding of government and the economy is: no debt, adhere to the debt brake and no tax increases, explains von Lucke.

In contrast, the Greens’ understanding of the state is: for reasons of responsibility for the future and social and ecological transformation, an entrepreneurial state is needed that also has to incur debts to achieve this. “I don’t see which of the two parties is in a position to fundamentally give in,” says the lawyer and political scientist.

The Greens receive support from the SPD when it comes to the debt brake. Parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich believes an exception for 2024 – possibly longer – is unavoidable. The FDP proposed putting the red pencil on social benefits. There needs to be a discussion about “where the welfare state can make its contribution to budget consolidation,” demands FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr. But this is a red flag for the SPD. For example, the Social Democrats fought with the FDP for months over citizens’ money. The Greens also reject cuts in social benefits.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Things are crumbling in the traffic lights: “The only thing that holds them together is the glue of power.”

All of this is draining the alliance. In current surveys, the traffic light coalition no longer has a majority capable of governing. “All three parties know that the only thing that holds them together is the glue of power,” says von Lucke. Because all three of them would lose massively in new elections. According to the current RTL/ntv trend barometer, the SPD has 15 percent, the Greens have 14 percent and the FDP has five percent. The Union remains the strongest force with 30 percent. Von Lucke considers new elections to be held soon “to be very possible”.

Is this the end of the traffic light? “The traffic light is not clinically dead, but in a certain sense it is already on its deathbed,” sums up Albrecht von Lucke. “The question is whether it will experience a resurrection again.” According to Lucke, for such a resurrection, the alliance must clarify a central question: “In such a historical polycrisis, how can the possibility stipulated in the Basic Law of suspending the debt brake in emergencies be dealt with ?”

The traffic light must soon find a solution for this. “If this continues for another two years, it will be an enormous growth program for the AfD,” says von Lucke. In the current survey, it is already the second strongest force with 21 percent. (Leonie Hudelmaier)