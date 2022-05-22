Asmodee Digital’s video game adaptation of acclaimed co-op board game Gloomhaven is, after more than two years on Steam, finally coming to consoles.

Although Flaming Fowl Studios developed the PC version – which came out of early access at the end of last year – Saber Interactive will seemingly be handling the console port.

“We’re excited to bring Gloomhaven to new players around the world with Saber Interactive,” Asmodee Digital CEO Pierre Ortolan confirmed to press. “Partnerships like this are one of the great advantages we have available to us now as part of Embracer Group, and we look forward to tapping into even more opportunities to deliver for our fans in the future.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





“Our partnership on Gloomhaven embodies the very reason we brought Asmodee into the Embracer family,” added Saber Interactive CEO and co-founder, Matthew Karch. “Games are truly a transmedia experience, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world’s best board game makers to bring their IP to consoles. This is the first of many announcements of its kind to come.”

While no firm release date has been revealed – nor specific console platforms, for that matter – it’s thought the console version(s) will release sometime in 2023.

As Matt so wonderfully summarized for us at the time, the original board game iteration of Gloomhaven, designed by Isaac Childres, is a sprawling, turn-based tactical dungeon crawler set in a persistent fantasy world that’s packed with characters, items, and scenarios, all gradually unlocking over the course of a 100+ hour campaign. He calls it “a thrilling, richly designed, and all-round fantastic RPG experience, and one that also happens to come in a box big enough to kill a man.”

The early access PC digital version – which supports 4-player online co-op – includes what Flaming Fowl calls Guildmaster mode, featuring the “exact same core gameplay as the board game with the same characters and enemies but with over a hundred of new scenarios to play and mercenaries’ stories to follow.” However, the full release also introduced Campaign mode, adding the campaign found in the original tabletop release. In total, that equates to around 250+ missions, with an estimated play time of between 150 and 200 hours.