During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the arrival of Gloomhaven on consolewith release date set for September 18, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, presented with a new trailer.

Developed by Flaming Fowl Studios and Saber Interactive, the game will therefore be available in September with some editions special.

In this case, the €39.99 Mercenaries Edition includes the base game and the Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC, while the €49.99 Gold Edition includes the previous edition and the “Jaws of the Lion” DLC, both at a discount with pre-orders.

The game was previously released on PC in 2021 and you can get to know it better by reading our Gloomhaven review referring to that edition. It is a tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world and centered around the board game of the same name.

Inside we find 95 scenarios and various missions, focused above all on the exploration of dungeons and combat understood in a tactical sense, with the need to study the formation and members of the team to be used in the best possible way during the battle.