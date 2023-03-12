Timo Glock is very gloomy about the state of Germany’s car country.

We Dutch people know Germany a bit as the holy grail when it comes to cars. Of course you have the Italians and nothing can compete with such a beautiful Italian exotic. In a sense, the same goes for the British with their Astons, Djèks and so on. And some get into heat from a Citroën SM.

But if you look at what everyone wants in the driveway right now, that’s a premium German after all. The Germans do prestige, luxury, big engines and a consistent range simply better and more efficiently than the rest. As much as you may sometimes wish it were different.

You also have the Autobahn. Miraculously, parts of these German highways can still be found where you can go ‘as fast as you want’. This has been under pressure for years from the people/clubs you would expect, but for now this phenomenon still exists. Germany also does not agree with the ban on internal combustion engines that the EU had in mind. So there are certainly still bright spots and signs of life to be found in Germany’s car culture.

Yet Timo Glock sounds the alarm when it comes to the German car industry and racing in particular. The former F1 driver who made Hamilton champion in 2008, notices in his environment that fat cars and racing are almost things you have to hide from as a German these days:

You almost have to hide these days when you start a car in the morning that might be a bit louder than the other cars. That’s a drama here Timo Glock, fire live

As a former racing driver, Timo is particularly concerned about the state of German racing. It is perhaps not surprising that this has become less popular since the heyday of Michael Schumacher. But despite the successes of Vettel and then Mercedes, there is not even a German Grand Prix at the moment, worries Glock:

Strangely enough, events on circuits continue to run well and are often sold out. The passion for the sport is there. But you can no longer express that outwardly. I wonder when the first climate activist will find himself on a race track. That will probably happen. You can only shake your head at that. Timo Glock, shakes his head

In Formula 1, Germany has one representative this year in the form of returnee Nico Hülkenberg. Besides Mick Schumacher, Glock does not see any new stars on the horizon that will change that for the time being. According to the German, the sport is in its hole in that Heimat:

It will probably take years before all the young talent is built up again. And at the moment there is no basis for that at all. Where should the German young talent promote if there is no platform. I hope that the takeover of the ADAC will give the DTM better prospects again. But it is also difficult there. As a racing driver you don’t get the chance to make money with the sport these days. You have to bring in money to be allowed to drive. Timo Glock, cites a truth that the Dutch have always had to deal with

Whose deed.

This article Glock: “Hide in Germany if your exhaust makes noise” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Glock #hide #Germany #exhaust #noise